Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
KOCO
Investigation: Thousands of Oklahoma County residents face eviction this holiday season
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Many Oklahoma County residents are facing the threat of losing their homes this holiday season, as the number of eviction filings in the county has risen this year. Two days before Thanksgiving, there were 306 people on Oklahoma County Judge Trent Pipe's eviction docket. The...
According to Google, Oklahoma City Was Obsessed with This Food in 2022
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that, it's time you learn a new trick. I shared this...
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
kosu.org
Abortion access petition, Western Heights Schools, TikTok ban and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about supporters of abortion access dropping the initiative petition on the day they were supposed to start gathering signatures, a judge ruling against Oklahoma in the transfer of a federal inmate for the state to execute and a multitude of changes at Oklahoma City's Western Heights school.
KOCO
Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
Tiny home project for homeless vets on hold in NE OKC
Organizers say a tiny home development in northeast Oklahoma City has been placed on hold.
KOCO
Developers withdraw tiny home plans for veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY — A plan to build tiny homes for veterans in northeast Oklahoma City was canceled by developers. Developers planned to build the homes near North Phillips Avenue, but they withdrew the idea for the homes after having conversations with people already living in the area. Veteran Community...
Dept. of Labor recovers back wages for Oklahoma restaurant workers
The U.S. Department of Labor says it has recovered $59,049 in back wages and damages for 10 workers in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic
OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
KOCO
Mayor David Holt discusses new developments in OKC, DOJ lawsuit
Mayor David Holt stopped by KOCO to give us the latest on new developments in Oklahoma City. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
city-sentinel.com
Representatives Mark McBride and Rhonda Baker Comment on Release of Teacher Salary Information
Representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today commented on the release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) of local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year. State statute requires the release of the information each year to state Speaker of the House,...
KOCO
Mural at Oklahoma History Center to be devoted to pioneers of flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — With some paint and hard work, an Oklahoma Native and artist will transform a massive white wall at the Oklahoma History Center into a colorful work of art. "This whole thing was created like a puzzle piece by piece," Manuel Cruz said. "Yes, we grabbed a balloon from here, and I said, 'I want this sunrise and that sky, these trees.'"
Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of detective
An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Firefighters called to abandoned OKCPS Administration Building
For the second time this year, Oklahoma City firefighters are investigating a fire at an abandoned school building.
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
Comments / 2