Oklahoma City, OK

kosu.org

Abortion access petition, Western Heights Schools, TikTok ban and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about supporters of abortion access dropping the initiative petition on the day they were supposed to start gathering signatures, a judge ruling against Oklahoma in the transfer of a federal inmate for the state to execute and a multitude of changes at Oklahoma City's Western Heights school.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Developers withdraw tiny home plans for veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY — A plan to build tiny homes for veterans in northeast Oklahoma City was canceled by developers. Developers planned to build the homes near North Phillips Avenue, but they withdrew the idea for the homes after having conversations with people already living in the area. Veteran Community...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic

OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Mural at Oklahoma History Center to be devoted to pioneers of flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — With some paint and hard work, an Oklahoma Native and artist will transform a massive white wall at the Oklahoma History Center into a colorful work of art. "This whole thing was created like a puzzle piece by piece," Manuel Cruz said. "Yes, we grabbed a balloon from here, and I said, 'I want this sunrise and that sky, these trees.'"
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX

