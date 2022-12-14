Read full article on original website
Christmas remembered with an amazing message
Some growing-up memories can be excellently recalled, while others may slip quietly away. As children, most days we had money to spend at school for recess, usually a nickel. A Coke was a nickel, also a candy bar, peanuts or chips. If a lucky one had two nickels they could do pretty good at recess choosing two, but a choice had to be made for most children with one nickel to spend.
bogalusadailynews.com
The spirit of Christmas; a message from Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal
In the midst of the Christmas season, it is always a blessing to enjoy the spirit of Christmas. For Christians, the season is a celebration as recorded in the New Testament gospels and as foretold by the prophet Isaiah. For others, it is a celebration of joy and thanksgiving. For all, it is a season defined by a spirit of love, light, hope, peace and joyfulness.
WDSU
Bayou Christmas returns in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. — An annual holiday tradition returns withSlidell's Bayou Christmas this weekend. "When the families come out here, and they can see their children enjoying themselves, that's what Christmas is about," Slidell resident Tommy Benasco said. The family-friendly, interactive winter wonderland has it all, from pictures with Santa...
'It just slung me out' | Gretna man relives the moments he was sucked into a tornado
GRETNA, La. — When Michael Willis was running errands Wednesday on the Westbank, the sky got dark. “Scariest thing in my life, I’m not going to lie,” Willis said. “Normally you can see something coming. I promise you I didn't hear anything or see anything.”. While...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. It will hurt for a long time to come. In the meantime, people are doing what they can to show respect for the lives lost.
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a...
Pair of shootings in New Orleans keep police busy
A woman was shot in the arm sometime after 1am near St. Andrew and Freret Streets. The female victim was taken by a private car to a local hospital for treatment.
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now...
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa Parish schools issues apology after cutting school short, asking parents to pick up students amid storm
After choosing to keep kids in school Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish school system gave parents a 30-minute notice that they would need to pick up their children at noon as severe weather moved through south Louisiana. The notice from Superintendent Melissa Stilley was sent out in a last-minute email and...
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 found Mayor LaToya Cantrell using a city-owned French Quarter apartment for personal use, the mayor repeatedly said she had the right to use the apartment and that her use was in-line with how other administrations used the apartment. “I am utilizing the Pontalba...
New Orleans recall effort: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's lavish trips scrutinized as city becomes 'murder capital'
Organizers working to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are confident enough voters are dissatisfied with her leadership and will oust her from office.
NOLA.com
Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video
A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
NOLA.com
Here's which New Orleans metro schools are closing due to bad weather
Several schools in the New Orleans metro are closing Wednesday or are closing early due to a severe weather threat. Several city, state and government offices are closed as well. The worst of the severe weather is expected to reach New Orleans metro toward the middle of the day and...
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad
NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt;...
WLOX
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. If you're looking for a heartwarming Christmas show that's perfect for the whole family, "Finding Christmas" at Beau Rivage might be the answer. In the Kitchen with Mosaic Restaurant and...
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment
Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
