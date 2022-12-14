ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

bogalusadailynews.com

Christmas remembered with an amazing message

Some growing-up memories can be excellently recalled, while others may slip quietly away. As children, most days we had money to spend at school for recess, usually a nickel. A Coke was a nickel, also a candy bar, peanuts or chips. If a lucky one had two nickels they could do pretty good at recess choosing two, but a choice had to be made for most children with one nickel to spend.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

The spirit of Christmas; a message from Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal

In the midst of the Christmas season, it is always a blessing to enjoy the spirit of Christmas. For Christians, the season is a celebration as recorded in the New Testament gospels and as foretold by the prophet Isaiah. For others, it is a celebration of joy and thanksgiving. For all, it is a season defined by a spirit of love, light, hope, peace and joyfulness.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Bayou Christmas returns in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — An annual holiday tradition returns withSlidell's Bayou Christmas this weekend. "When the families come out here, and they can see their children enjoying themselves, that's what Christmas is about," Slidell resident Tommy Benasco said. The family-friendly, interactive winter wonderland has it all, from pictures with Santa...
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. It will hurt for a long time to come. In the meantime, people are doing what they can to show respect for the lives lost.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, December 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a...
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video

A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
MARRERO, LA
WWL-TV

Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad

NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt;...
CREOLE, LA
mississippifreepress.org

Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment

Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
GULFPORT, MS

