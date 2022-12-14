Some growing-up memories can be excellently recalled, while others may slip quietly away. As children, most days we had money to spend at school for recess, usually a nickel. A Coke was a nickel, also a candy bar, peanuts or chips. If a lucky one had two nickels they could do pretty good at recess choosing two, but a choice had to be made for most children with one nickel to spend.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO