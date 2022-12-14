ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Jokes About Having a ‘Panic Attack’ While Christmas Shopping Without Kids: ‘I Forgot Something’

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
OREGON STATE
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
Upworthy

Mom shares hilarious story about son's failed potty training and the comments are a laugh riot

Being a parent is a full-time job. From feeding and entertaining the little ones to teaching them how to stay clean, parenting requires one to wear many hats and comes with a lifetime supply of hilarious stories. Amanda Kitz, a mom on Tiktok, recently had one such funny tale to share about how her son's potty training was going. In a video that's been viewed over 3.2 million times since being uploaded to the platform, Kitz revealed how she had been trying to potty train her son Austin while he preferred to do his business everywhere but in the toilet.
Amy Christie

Mom of 2: "Why doesn't my teenage girl want to look after my toddler?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When families grow, it often happens that the older kids help out when their mom gets tired, or she just needs an extra nap. But is it ok to expect your other kids to help all the time, maybe even take over for part of the day?
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
The Independent

Jane Fonda details ‘really, really hard’ eating disorder recovery

Jane Fonda has opened up about how she overcame her eating disorder battle when she was in her teens.The Grace and Frankie star, 84, spoke about her struggle with both anorexia and bulimia during an episode of The Checkup With Dr David Agus on Paramount+.Fonda, who was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, described how she made it through her eating disorder battle when she was a young adult. The Hollywood legend also noted how different recovery is now for people with eating disorders, compared to when she was struggling with anorexia and bulimia.“If I had it to do over...
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
intheknow.com

Woman slams sister-in-law for ‘ruining’ family Christmas plans: ‘Deal with the consequences’

A woman thinks she may have crossed a line with her stepsister regarding the family’s holiday dinner. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. Every year she hosts her mom, stepfather, her four stepbrothers and their partners for Christmas. It’s a costly undertaking, but she is one of the few family members with enough space to host everyone.
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy