LPBW’s Tori Roloff Jokes About Having a ‘Panic Attack’ While Christmas Shopping Without Kids: ‘I Forgot Something’

Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Upworthy
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
Upworthy
Mom shares hilarious story about son's failed potty training and the comments are a laugh riot
Being a parent is a full-time job. From feeding and entertaining the little ones to teaching them how to stay clean, parenting requires one to wear many hats and comes with a lifetime supply of hilarious stories. Amanda Kitz, a mom on Tiktok, recently had one such funny tale to share about how her son's potty training was going. In a video that's been viewed over 3.2 million times since being uploaded to the platform, Kitz revealed how she had been trying to potty train her son Austin while he preferred to do his business everywhere but in the toilet.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
‘Below Deck’ Baby Boom: Kate Chastain Announces She Is Pregnant – Planning Baby Theme Parties Already!
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' announced she is going to have a baby and cant' wait to plan fun baby theme parties for her child.
Mom of 2: "Why doesn't my teenage girl want to look after my toddler?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When families grow, it often happens that the older kids help out when their mom gets tired, or she just needs an extra nap. But is it ok to expect your other kids to help all the time, maybe even take over for part of the day?
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Jane Fonda details ‘really, really hard’ eating disorder recovery
Jane Fonda has opened up about how she overcame her eating disorder battle when she was in her teens.The Grace and Frankie star, 84, spoke about her struggle with both anorexia and bulimia during an episode of The Checkup With Dr David Agus on Paramount+.Fonda, who was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, described how she made it through her eating disorder battle when she was a young adult. The Hollywood legend also noted how different recovery is now for people with eating disorders, compared to when she was struggling with anorexia and bulimia.“If I had it to do over...
Mum-of-seven says she had to tell her kids she can't afford to get them all presents this Christmas
A mum-of seven has said she can't afford to buy all her children Christmas presents this year, due to the cost of living crisis. Jackie Hands, 62, from Greater Manchester, says she won't be buying her older children gifts this year, and has been forced to tell them that they won't be finding any gifts under the tree on the big day.
Below Deck’s Kate Chastain Is Pregnant With Her 1st Baby: ‘Already Planning’ Birthday Parties
A new yachtie! Below Deck alum Kate Chastain announced she is pregnant with her child. "I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙," the Bravo personality, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 13, sharing a selfie that displayed her growing baby bump. (The reality star didn't reveal the identity of the […]
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
intheknow.com
Woman slams sister-in-law for ‘ruining’ family Christmas plans: ‘Deal with the consequences’
A woman thinks she may have crossed a line with her stepsister regarding the family’s holiday dinner. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. Every year she hosts her mom, stepfather, her four stepbrothers and their partners for Christmas. It’s a costly undertaking, but she is one of the few family members with enough space to host everyone.
Aunt Horrified After ‘Exclusion’ from Wedding and Gift Rejected
What's a person to do when they've been snubbed from the family wedding?. Family weddings have a lot to do not only with tradition but also with laying down the law of who is included and who is not. This can sometimes make or break relationships.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Veronica and Kim's Son Jamal Reveal They're in an Open Relationship
The final part of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special aired on Monday and featured a shocking revelation -- Veronica revealed she's dating fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmate Kim's son, Jamal, though they're not fully committed to one another. This season of 90 Day: The Single...
Wife leaves husband for his father after revealing she was carrying love child
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Alicia Petresc on UnsplashonUnsplash.
Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
'90 Day: The Single Life' Fans Accuse Debbie of Meddling After Odd Behavior
"You need to focus on your own issues because you have plenty," wrote one "90 Day: The Single Life" fan after the third and final "Tell All" episode on TLC.
‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Recounts Busting Lenny With New Girlfriend – Things Got ‘Ugly,’ Larsa Said
Lisa Hocstein from 'RHOM' recounts what happened when she confronted Lenny's girlfriend at a club in May. She also shares how she really felt about those lavish house parties they threw.
Comments / 0