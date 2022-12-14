ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Where to Watch: Browns and Ravens Clash in Week 15

Week 15 football is here in full swing as the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will play today. Now that college football season is nearly over, it's time for some NFL on Saturdays. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to get his second straight start, and second start overall...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

OBJ ‘Circus’: Not Bills, As Jerry Jones Insists WR ‘Joining’ Cowboys?

FRISCO - Is the "circus'' leaving town?. The latest in Odell Beckham Jr. drama has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''. That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, and we could suggest that it makes clear the plan for the injured eight-year veteran and two-time All-Pro to sign with the Cowboys "sooner rather than later, stand by,'' as Jones has already stated.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Lions: Cam Dantzler Returns, Esezi Otomewo Debuts

This is the part of the NFL season where every team has their depth tested. When December rolls around, everyone's going to deal with injuries and absences, and that's even more likely for a veteran-heavy team like the Vikings. They were down three key starters in Sunday's loss to the Lions: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, and Christian Darrisaw.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Falcons vs Saints Preview

Saints News Network reporters and Bayou Blitz podcast co-hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints battle against the Atlanta Falcons. The duo also discuss what the Saints must learn about themselves over the final four weeks of the regular season. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

DeMeco Ryans Sheds a Positive Light on the 49ers’ Defensive Line Depth

Depth is looking a bit scarce for the 49ers on the defensive line. First it was defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway who suffered a pec strain against Miami that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Now it is Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and Kevin Givens (knee) that are both dealing with injuries. Hyder's injury shouldn't force him to miss time, but Givens is dealing with a sprain, so he is out for a bit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds

The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Hottest Team In The NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They've won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy