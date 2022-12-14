Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Focused on Bears, Despite Comments from Micah Parsons and Chris Simms
Micah Parsons took the first jab, then came Chris Simms with the haymaker. Parsons said earlier in the week that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was, more or less, a system quarterback. It’s not even Cowboys week, yet there it was – the first shot across Hurts’ bow.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where to Watch: Browns and Ravens Clash in Week 15
Week 15 football is here in full swing as the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will play today. Now that college football season is nearly over, it's time for some NFL on Saturdays. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to get his second straight start, and second start overall...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OBJ ‘Circus’: Not Bills, As Jerry Jones Insists WR ‘Joining’ Cowboys?
FRISCO - Is the "circus'' leaving town?. The latest in Odell Beckham Jr. drama has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''. That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, and we could suggest that it makes clear the plan for the injured eight-year veteran and two-time All-Pro to sign with the Cowboys "sooner rather than later, stand by,'' as Jones has already stated.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Packers-Rams Friday Injury Report: Doubs Could Have Limited Role. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyron Smith’s Cowboys vs. Jaguars: ’5 Different O-Line Combos’?! How to Watch, Odds, Injuries
FRISCO - It's been a long time since the Jacksonville Jaguars played a meaningful game in the month of December. But that's just what we have on Sunday as the Cowboys arrive for a Week 15 visit. The Jaguars - who are typically far out of the AFC race by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Lions: Cam Dantzler Returns, Esezi Otomewo Debuts
This is the part of the NFL season where every team has their depth tested. When December rolls around, everyone's going to deal with injuries and absences, and that's even more likely for a veteran-heavy team like the Vikings. They were down three key starters in Sunday's loss to the Lions: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, and Christian Darrisaw.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Falcons vs Saints Preview
Saints News Network reporters and Bayou Blitz podcast co-hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints battle against the Atlanta Falcons. The duo also discuss what the Saints must learn about themselves over the final four weeks of the regular season. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
The Cardinals will attempt to put together their first winning streak of the Kenny Payne era when they host the Rattlers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DeMeco Ryans Sheds a Positive Light on the 49ers’ Defensive Line Depth
Depth is looking a bit scarce for the 49ers on the defensive line. First it was defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway who suffered a pec strain against Miami that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Now it is Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and Kevin Givens (knee) that are both dealing with injuries. Hyder's injury shouldn't force him to miss time, but Givens is dealing with a sprain, so he is out for a bit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds
The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Hottest Team In The NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They've won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Comments / 0