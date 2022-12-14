ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation

WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date. Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
MARSHFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca Common Council update

Tajikistan visitors, Stiebs to retire, city deer hunt. A delegation from Tajikistan visited Waupaca for a 10-day visit. They arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 2. Tajikistan is a mountainous country slightly smaller than Wisconsin that is tucked between China, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. This visit was part of the Congress-sponsored...
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Smith, Carolyn A.

Carolyn A. Smith, a retired Foreign Service Officer, of Waupaca, WI passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 of cancer. Carolyn was born on February 9, 1951; daughter of the late Thomas and Eunice (Justman) Smith. She lived in northeastern Wisconsin. Carolyn joined the Department of State in 1975 and later, the US Information Agency. Carolyn served in Ecuador, Tanzania, Turkey, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria, Mexico, Russia, Germany, Afghanistan, and Washington DC. She loved to read and travel and enjoyed volunteer activities in retirement. She was an ardent fan of Wisconsin sport teams.
WAUPACA, WI
Power 96

The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin

When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

PHOTOS: How much did you get? December 14-15 snowfall totals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, you’re in luck. The snow from this winter storm will likely stick around for the holiday. The National Weather Service has compiled snowfall totals from the December 14-15 snowstorm. NWS receives reports from trained spotters and local media. If a location had more than one report, we used the higher total.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Kasper, Violet

Violet Erna Kasper, age 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee on December 14 after a brief illness. Violet was born November 14, 1929, in Athens, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arnold and Eleanora (nee Strege) Duerr. She spent her childhood in both the Athens area and North Dakota. Violet graduated from Athens High School in 1947. After spending time in the Milwaukee area as a nanny, Violet was united in marriage to Lester (Bud) Kasper on June 3, 1950, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. They lived in Bear Creek until June 1967, when they moved to a home in the Township of Larrabee. Violet was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bear Creek until the family transferred to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Clintonville, where she remained a member the rest of her life. She lived her whole life by her confirmation verse “Be thou faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of Life” (Revelation 2:10).
BEAR CREEK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
IOLA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Turner named district attorney

Governor appoints Waupaca County assistant DA to finish Isherwood’s term. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Kat Turner to serve as Waupaca County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Veronica Isherwood’s resignation. Turner will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

81-year-old woman trapped after crash in Shawano County, dies at the scene

HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
GREEN BAY, WI

