Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation
WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date. Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
waupacanow.com
Waupaca Common Council update
Tajikistan visitors, Stiebs to retire, city deer hunt. A delegation from Tajikistan visited Waupaca for a 10-day visit. They arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 2. Tajikistan is a mountainous country slightly smaller than Wisconsin that is tucked between China, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. This visit was part of the Congress-sponsored...
wearegreenbay.com
Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
waupacanow.com
Smith, Carolyn A.
Carolyn A. Smith, a retired Foreign Service Officer, of Waupaca, WI passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 of cancer. Carolyn was born on February 9, 1951; daughter of the late Thomas and Eunice (Justman) Smith. She lived in northeastern Wisconsin. Carolyn joined the Department of State in 1975 and later, the US Information Agency. Carolyn served in Ecuador, Tanzania, Turkey, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria, Mexico, Russia, Germany, Afghanistan, and Washington DC. She loved to read and travel and enjoyed volunteer activities in retirement. She was an ardent fan of Wisconsin sport teams.
The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin
When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
WBAY Green Bay
PHOTOS: How much did you get? December 14-15 snowfall totals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, you’re in luck. The snow from this winter storm will likely stick around for the holiday. The National Weather Service has compiled snowfall totals from the December 14-15 snowstorm. NWS receives reports from trained spotters and local media. If a location had more than one report, we used the higher total.
wearegreenbay.com
Semi nearly slams into deputy helping vehicle in ditch in Marathon County
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the first snowstorm of the season out of the way, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding travelers how quickly road conditions can change. On Wednesday evening, a deputy with the agency was responding to a car in the ditch along Highway...
waupacanow.com
Kasper, Violet
Violet Erna Kasper, age 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee on December 14 after a brief illness. Violet was born November 14, 1929, in Athens, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arnold and Eleanora (nee Strege) Duerr. She spent her childhood in both the Athens area and North Dakota. Violet graduated from Athens High School in 1947. After spending time in the Milwaukee area as a nanny, Violet was united in marriage to Lester (Bud) Kasper on June 3, 1950, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. They lived in Bear Creek until June 1967, when they moved to a home in the Township of Larrabee. Violet was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bear Creek until the family transferred to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Clintonville, where she remained a member the rest of her life. She lived her whole life by her confirmation verse “Be thou faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of Life” (Revelation 2:10).
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
waupacanow.com
Turner named district attorney
Governor appoints Waupaca County assistant DA to finish Isherwood’s term. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Kat Turner to serve as Waupaca County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Veronica Isherwood’s resignation. Turner will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
81-year-old woman trapped after crash in Shawano County, dies at the scene
HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
