ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Real Estate Market Continues to Slow

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

There were 2,493 home closings in the Greater Nashville Region reported for the month of November, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors. This figure is down 38 percent compared to the 4,027 closings in November 2021.

“If inflation holds steady, expect the prices to do the same through the winter months,” said Steve Jolly, Greater Nashville Realtors president. “Many experts predict more interest rate increases in the short term and a return to lower rates by the end of 2023.”

A comparison of sales by category for November is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQlzH_0jiPQ10100

There were 1,776 sales pending at the end of November, compared to 3,112 pending sales at this time last year. The average number of days on the market for a single-family home was 41 days.

The median price for a residential single-family home was $460,000 and for a condominium, it was $345,000. This compares with last year’s median residential and condominium prices of $425,000 and $298,050 respectively.

Inventory at the end of November was 9,757, an increase from 4,732 in November 2021.

The current inventory of properties by category, compared to last year, is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIcbK_0jiPQ10100

“The quick rise in inventory earlier in the year has flattened out as expected,” Jolly added. “Many sellers have postponed their plans to sell and builders are slowing down until interest rates come back down. If we get below 5% rates again toward the end of next year, I expect the demand will increase significantly.”

About Greater Nashville REALTORS®
Greater Nashville REALTORS® is one of Middle Tennessee’s largest professional trade associations and serves as the primary voice for Nashville-area property owners. REALTOR® is a registered trademark that may be used only by real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribe to its strict code of ethics.

The data collected for this release represents nine Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

The post Real Estate Market Continues to Slow appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Nashville: 10 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

From its humble beginnings as a rural military fort in the 1700s to one of the top tourist spots in the United States today, Nashville, Tennessee, offers visitors a unique array of activities. Called “Music City,” Nashville is one of the best destinations for country music fans, as well as travelers interested in the fascinating and volatile history of early America.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals

Nashville International Airport (BNA®) wants to make sure passengers are prepared for the holiday season by offering free gift wrapping. We know passengers will be traveling with gifts for friends and family, but for security reasons, TSA doesn’t recommend taking wrapped gifts through screening checkpoints. BNA’s volunteer team, the Aces, have you covered. They will […] The post Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party, Papa C’s Pies has pies that […] The post Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Must-See Holiday Light Displays in and Around Nashville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and there is a fa-la-la-la-lot of holiday cheer in Music City (and beyond). Grab a hot chocolate, don your finest ugly holiday sweater, and set out dashing through the snow, because we’ve rounded up some festive and fun light displays that Saint Nick himself would approve of.
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee

Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters

The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. The ceremony featured reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson; […] The post Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

New Lebanon Townhome Community, Carver Station, Hosts Ribbon Cutting

Carver Station hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 6th to celebrate their new townhomes. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Wilson County’s newest townhome community is located on the West Side of Lebanon. Carver Station will be a great place to call home – convenient to shopping, dining, […] The post New Lebanon Townhome Community, Carver Station, Hosts Ribbon Cutting appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas?

It’s been like Mordor here for the last week plus in Tennessee. But, at some point today, we hear the sun will make an appearance for a bit! Does this mean the rain is done?? No. It will return Tuesday afternoon. And with 2 weeks left to go until Christmas…the burning question is: Will there […] The post This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 5 to December 9, 2022. Cheatham County Source Save The Date for Pegram’s Christmas in the Park Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. Read more. Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Middle Tennessee November […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy