ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vandy Cornerback Headed to Hula Bowl All-Star Game

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

From VUCommodores.com

Former Vanderbilt Football cornerback Jeremy Lucien has accepted an invitation to play in the 77th Hula Bowl All-Star Game.

The game will be held in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, January 14. The annual contest moved to the mainland when it was resurrected in 2022 and is now played at the University of Central Florida’s UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium

Lucien played in all 12 games in his only year at Vanderbilt. He totaled 47 tackles on the year, including a Commodore-best eight against Ole Miss. He came to Vanderbilt following four years at UConn, where he made 28 tackles in 29 games for the Huskies.

The post Vandy Cornerback Headed to Hula Bowl All-Star Game appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Mocs Beat Blue Raiders on Murphy Center’s 50th Anniversary

FINAL: MTSU 73 Chattanooga 82 MURFREESBORO Tenn. – The Blue Raiders welcomed The Chattanooga Mocs to Murfreesboro for the 50th anniversary of The Murphy Center Thursday night, but the celebrations would be cut short by a Mocs team that showed up ready to play and were hot out of the gate. To start the game […] The post Mocs Beat Blue Raiders on Murphy Center’s 50th Anniversary appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Chargers

The Titans (7-6) travel to Los Angeles this Sunday to face the Chargers (7-6) on CBS at 3:25 PM. These Two Franchises Have Been Playing Each Other Since 1960 The Chargers and then Oilers first played in the 1960 season. LA leads the all-time series with a record of 28-18-1. The Titans won their last […] The post 3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Chargers appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Murphy Center

From GoBlueRaiders.com Middle Tennessee Athletics invites you to join Middle Tennessee State University for a celebration of 50 years in the Murphy Center on Thursday, December 15, when the Blue Raiders take on in-state foe Chattanooga at 6 p.m. Fans will be treated to Replica Floor Rally Towels, 50th Anniversary Buttons, and a limited number […] The post MTSU Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Murphy Center appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters

The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. The ceremony featured reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson; […] The post Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List

OpenTable revealed diners’ most beloved spots to grab a meal with the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews. OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more ‘treat yourself’ moments. […] The post Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party, Papa C’s Pies has pies that […] The post Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

One Night Only: May 21, 2023 The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The […] The post Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Joe De Leon DOB: 6/9/2001 Wanted for Homicide- Criminal Last Seen in Antioch Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee

The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes. “Part of the reason I […] The post Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Adds Vietnamese Restaurant

Assembly Food Hall, the preeminent downtown dining and entertainment destination announced today the addition of Han’s Banh Mi & Pho, an authentic Vietnamese cuisine serving the Nashville community since 2019. Han’s Banh Mi opened this week in the South Hall, offering Assembly Food Hall guests a new Vietnamese option. Husband and wife duo, Han Hong […] The post Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Adds Vietnamese Restaurant appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-15,2022 Return Of the Sun

For a December day, this is actually a pretty decent one. But, We are going to see noticeably cooler temps this weekend and blustery winds, but, at least it is a sunny weekend forecast. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As For today: Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near […] The post WEATHER 12-15,2022 Return Of the Sun appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas?

It’s been like Mordor here for the last week plus in Tennessee. But, at some point today, we hear the sun will make an appearance for a bit! Does this mean the rain is done?? No. It will return Tuesday afternoon. And with 2 weeks left to go until Christmas…the burning question is: Will there […] The post This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville

Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, December 15 using access code CHEER with public sale of tickets starting on Friday, December 16th. Find tickets here.  The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts will award […] The post Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo

Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and runs through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns […] The post Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights photo by Donna Vissman November 19- January 8 Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville You can see one […] The post 5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Board of Trustees Approves Two New Master’s Degree Programs

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees approved Tuesday, Dec. 13, the development of two new master’s degree programs in legal studies and occupational innovation and effectiveness. The legal studies degree would be designed for mid level professionals working in detail-oriented fields — such as banking and financial services, entrepreneurship, consulting, entertainment — seeking formal […] The post MTSU Board of Trustees Approves Two New Master’s Degree Programs appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Roger Charles Miller

Roger Charles Miller of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, he was 77 years old. Roger was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1944. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army 1st Cavalry Division and served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He was proud to have served his country. In […] The post OBITUARY: Roger Charles Miller appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

So Nashville Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Location

So Nashville hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 8th to celebrate their new location. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. So Nashville is your local clothing brand for all things Nashville. With shirts, hats, stickers & more, there’s something for everyone. Pictured with So Nashville owners, Scot and […] The post So Nashville Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Location appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill –  You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of […] The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy