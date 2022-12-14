King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert

mega

No matter how tense things get between Prince Harry and his estranged royal family, King Charles III is unlikely to strip him and his wife, Meghan Markle , of their royal titles, claimed one insider.

Harry and Meghan were gifted the Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.

And while many called for the couple to lose their titles after they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, a whole new wave of critics are declaring that they should be stripped following the release of the first three episodes of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan .

Despite haters' best efforts to sway Harry's father, a royal expert speculated that it was extremely unlikely that a move like that would happen.

"Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive," the expert told a news outlet, adding, "It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family."

Meanwhile, Harry hasn't shied away from throwing shade at his relatives, noting they would do anything to protect the heir while failing to do the same for him and his wife. "They were happy to lie to protect my brother [ Prince William ]," Harry claimed in the docuseries. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Meghan has also made it quite clear that she never felt welcomed into the royal family from the start, pointing out that they never had her back but rather let the media eat her alive. "I wasn’t thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," she claimed in a new trailer for the series.

In the latest trailer for the upcoming three episodes, set to be released Thursday, December 15, Meghan didn't mince words when she suggested the palace conspired to attack her to protect other royals. Explaining that the front pages of newspapers and tabloids needed to have something about a royal, Meghan noted that the prestigious family volunteered her.

"You would just see it play out. Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they would go, 'got to make that go away,'" said the mother-of-two.

"There was a real kind of war against Meghan," the Suits alum's British privacy lawyer, Jenny Afia , added, "and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas."

Page Six spoke to the royal insider about the couple's titles.