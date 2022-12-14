ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Browns aren't playing on Sunday or Monday. But they will play. What to know

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rH38_0jiPPsDi00

Deshaun Watson will make his regular season home debut in Week 15 after going 1-1 in his first two weeks as the starting quarterback following his 11-game suspension.

And the Baltimore Ravens will greet him in Cleveland.

Watson was better against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 than he was against the league's worst team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13, so progress has been made before he plays his first game in FirstEnergy Stadium. He threw for 276 yards and completed 61.9% of his passes against Cincinnati, up from 131 yards and just 54.5% the previous week.

Jack Conklin:'Monotonous' work pays off for Browns' Ed Block Courage Award winner Jack Conklin

Cleveland Browns injuries:Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah latest Cleveland Browns linebacker to land on injured reserve

While the Browns playoff hopes are all but dashed, and one more loss would clinch a losing season for the organization, the Ravens enter the game after a rocky month.

The Ravens are tied at the top of the AFC North standings but are scraping by each week to keep up with the surging Bengals. Cincinnati has won five straight since losing to Cleveland on Oct. 31 with wins over Tennessee and Kansas City in that run. Baltimore lost to Jacksonville in Week 12 and beat last-place teams Denver and Pittsburgh by a combined three points.

Cleveland Browns:Cleveland Browns can't get running game going in loss to Cincinnati Bengals: Takeaways

Kevin Stefanski:'We're going to try and be aggressive': Kevin Stefanski defends early fourth-down decision

And now the Ravens may start a third string quarterback, Anthony Brown, as former MVP Lamar Jackson is expected to be out with a knee injury and Tyler Huntley is in the concussion protocol.

All that and teams had one less day to prepare for the game.

Here's what you need to know about the Browns-Ravens game.

Is the Cleveland Browns game on Saturday?

Yes. The Browns and Baltimore Ravens will play on Saturday in Week 15. It's the second year in a row the Browns have landed a Saturday game in December.

When is the Cleveland Browns kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens?

The Browns will kickoff against the Ravens at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

What channel is the Cleveland Browns game on against the Ravens?

The Browns game will be broadcast two ways. If you are in the Cleveland area, the game will be shown on WEWS 5 (ABC)

If not, the Cleveland Browns will play on NFL Network.

Is the Cleveland Browns game streaming?

Yes. The game can be streamed on any platform that offers NFL Network like HuluLive. FuboTV is also streaming the game.

Who is announcing the Cleveland Browns game against the Ravens?

Rich Eisen is on play-by-play and Kurt Warner is the analyst for the game.

Did the Browns win the last time they played the Ravens?

No. The Browns were in position to win the game late, but a penalty on a field goal attempt that might have sealed the win swung the game and Cleveland lost 23-20 in Baltimore.

What is the Browns vs. Ravens spread in Week 15?

The Browns are favored by 2.5 points to beat the first-place Ravens. The over-under is 38.5 points according to Tipico.

Can you bet on the Cleveland Browns in Ohio?

Not yet. Ohio will legalize sports gambling on Jan. 1, 2023. The first legal game fans can bet on in Ohio will be the Washington Commanders game on Jan. 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news

Under current head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently become known as one of the top destinations for high-profile quarterbacks in the country due to the team’s ability to get the players to the NFL. And Ohio State just landed another talented quarterback prospect: four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A four-star quarterback out Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Steelers Pickup Reportedly Didn't Pass His Physical

Earlier this week, the Titans waived defensive lineman Ola Adeniyi. He was then claimed off waivers by the Steelers. Adeniyi has already played for the Steelers in the past. The Toledo product was on the roster from 2018-2020. Unfortunately for the Steelers, their reunion with Adeniyi will not happen. At...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission

Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
DALLAS, TX
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy