ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanceboro, NC

17-year-old killed in NC highway bike crash remembered as ‘a wonderful student leader’

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HgZq_0jiPPn3J00

Bobby Gatto was a “devoted” high school student with a dream of going to college for aerospace engineering.

But the 17-year-old was riding his bicycle when he was killed in an Eastern North Carolina crash, news outlets reported on Monday, Dec. 12.

The teen is remembered in an online obituary as a “big goof ball always trying to brighten up everyone’s day.” He liked to spend time gaming, scuba diving and playing guitar, according to the post on the Dignity Memorial website.

The 17-year-old also made his mark at West Craven High School in Vanceboro, roughly 110 miles southeast of Raleigh.

“He was always coming to me and other staff members about different ideas and initiatives that he would love to start,” Montrell Lee, the principal at the school, told WITN. “A wonderful student leader.”

In a Facebook post, West Craven remembered Gatto as a “devoted, committed, and involved senior.” Though the teen planned to go to college, officials said he expected the connections he made in high school to be long-lasting.

But on Dec. 11, Gatto was riding his bike when an SUV hit him , troopers said. No charges are expected in the deadly crash , which happened near N.C. Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road in Craven County, the N.C. Highway Patrol told WITN and WCTI.

The day after Gatto’s death, West Craven said “extra support” would be offered to students. The school, home to the Eagles mascot, also posted photos of dozens of people wearing black and gray to honor the teen.

“We know Bobby was smiling down on Eagle Nation wearing 2 of his favorite colors,” officials wrote on Facebook.

A state trooper wasn’t immediately available to share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 14.

Sisters, ages 17 and 19, die in North Carolina crash, officials say. ‘Heartbreaking’

‘Devoted’ 911 dispatcher and young son die in crash with impaired driver, NC cops say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Kinston in late November

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston on Nov. 27, 2022. Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. McMillan was jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville man arrested in connection to Ayden shooting

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, was arrested in Greenville, according to an Ayden Police Department press release. The release didn’t specify what he’s being charged with. On Nov. 9, Ayden Police officers […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Ayden police arrest man in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On November 9th, 2022, at approximately 12:07 PM, officers responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road in reference to a person that had been shot. Officers found one man lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Arrests made after KPD and NC ALE execute search warrant

On December 10, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department and NC ALE Agents executed a search warrant at 521 Fields St, Kinston, NC. The search warrant was related to a felony firearms and ammunition investigation. During this incident officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packaging paraphernalia, and US currency. The residence was occupied by Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams, and Dayteon Clark. All three subjects were arrested and charged with Manufacturing Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI, Maintaining a Dwelling, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Clark was on electronic monitoring for pretrial release related to an Attempted Murder, which was revoked following this incident. All three subjects were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
KINSTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug and firearm charges

A Greenville man was sentenced Thursday, December 8, 2022 to 144 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Dwayne Dantel Thomas, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges on June 28, 2022.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kathryn Long, 60; service Dec. 17

Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel,...
NEW BERN, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
19K+
Followers
490
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy