ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

ConvenientMD awards Maine scholarship: Education news

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago

SANFORD, Maine – Massabesic High School Senior Maggie Ridley Harris was recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship from ConvenientMD Urgent Care. ConvenientMD’s Student Scholarship Program awards $2,000 scholarships to a high school senior from Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts who is planning to pursue a career in a health-related field.“ConvenientMD recognizes the need for a skilled workforce in the medical field. With these scholarships, we are proud to support the next generation of healthcare workers,” said Jennifer Hopkins, Maine Director of Operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcubY_0jiPPdE300

Nominations for the scholarships were submitted by school nurses as part of ConvenientMD’s School Nurse Partnership Program. This program offers free resources to school nurses to help promote health and wellness in the communities served by ConvenientMD.School Nurse Nancy Sobanik, RN, BSN nominated Maggie for the scholarship saying that Maggie’s “hard work ethic and determination make her a perfect candidate for the award.” Maggie is president of her school’s National Honor Society and maintains a 4.0 GPA while also enrolling in courses with the University of Maine, Southern Maine Community College, and York County Community College. Maggie plans to pursue a nursing or a pre-physician’s assistant program next year. She has been accepted to the University of Maine at Orono and St. Joseph’s College of Maine, but is currently undecided.“Our Social Impact Committee was impressed to see Maggie’s commitment to academic success while also finding time to volunteer and work part-time,” said ConvenientMD’s Community Partnerships Manager Morgan Faustino.ConvenientMD is New England’s leading urgent care provider and has a clinic at 1420 Main St. in Sanford. Learn more at ConvenientMD.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phys.org

New study shows trends of lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys

The potentially lethal lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University of Maine-led study, researchers identified the prevalence of LPDV in wild...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Will Have a New Minimum Wage Beginning on January 1st

Let's face it- it's even difficult for people that have higher paying jobs to make ends meet these days. With everything costing way more than it did just three short years ago and inflation on the rise here in Maine and around the country, Maine families are doing everything they can to keep the lights on, the tank full and food on the table.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These

With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
MAINE STATE
Government Technology

900 New Hampshire Families to Receive Free Laptops, Internet

(TNS) — A Utah-based organization is offering free education to young New Hampshire students thanks to federal grant money. Waterford Upstart has been granted enough Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund dollars to provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, Internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — all for free, according to a Waterford spokesperson.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
B98.5

The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It

There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Nor'easter on the way to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine

Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Maine police deliver homeless woman to Manchester; Manchester sends her back

MANCHESTER, NH – Why was a homeless woman from Maine driven 60 miles south by Sanford Police to a homeless shelter in Manchester, where there was no bed waiting for her?. It’s the question that remains mostly unanswered, but it has stirred up controversy between two municipalities, both of them stretched thin when it comes to resources to help the homeless.
MANCHESTER, NH
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is The State Capitol of Maine?

Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
AUGUSTA, ME
New Hampshire Bulletin

Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill

Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000.  After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Police Say a Man from Maine is Missing in Massachusetts

A man from Maine has been reported missing in Massachusetts, and now police are looking for the vehicle he may be driving. Police in Peabody, Massachusetts say Michael Gray of Maine was reported missing by a family member on December 11th, at approximately 10:33 in the morning. Police have some information about the time immediately before his disappearance and a vehicle they say he may be traveling in, but have not revealed where they think he may have been headed. Peabody is located about 20 miles north of Boston.
PEABODY, MA
southarkansassun.com

Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week

Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Dec. 16

A winter storm with the potential to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the Berkshires is moving into Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday. Although Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, there could be wet, heavy snow for parts of Western Massachusetts and in parts of Central and Northern Mass. before it transitions back to rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy