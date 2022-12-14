Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Senior Citizens Center packed for annual Christmas Bingo event
The Brownwood Senior Citizens Center was packed Friday morning for Christmas Bingo, the first of three holiday-themed events over the next few days. “At 7:15 this morning there was a line from the door out to the street. This is the busiest day of the year,” said Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Program Director Angie Dees. “We provide breakfast for them and now we play Bingo until we run out of prizes. We have 120 prizes valued from anywhere to $2,000 to $3,000 that were donated for Christmas Bingo.’
koxe.com
KBB Announces Home Decorating Contest Winners
Keep Brownwood Beautiful has announced the winners of the Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Santa’s Favorite (above) Jingle ALL THE WAY! (above) Most Traditional & People’s Choice (above) Jeff Mobley and Family at 1306 Cottage St. Keep Brownwood Beautiful would like to thank all of the entrants and online...
brownwoodnews.com
Michael Moore departing Brookesmith ISD
Happiness and heartbreak. While December 16 brings joy to many because it’s the last day before Christmas break, it also marks the last day that Michael Moore, 4th grade teacher, will teach at Brookesmith. Moore retired from the US Air Force in 2009 after serving 22 years. Following retirement, he studied to become certified in Texas as an elementary teacher, Early Childhood thru 6th grade. He achieved his goal and graduated in 2013 as a certified teacher. He taught in San Angelo at San Jacinto and Holiman Elementary Schools, and in Brownwood at East and Northwest Elementary Schools.
brownwoodnews.com
Sammy Leon Curry
Sammy Leon Curry passed away peacefully in his home, with loved ones by his side on December 12, 2022. He fought a battle with his lungs for many years and just could not fight anymore. His body was tired, but his spirit never weakened. Sammy was born to Johnnie Lester Curry and Verta Llene Roberts Curry in Brownwood on October 22, 1948. He came into this world the same way he left it, in a blaze of glory.
brownwoodnews.com
Mary Patrick
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, age 68, of Brownwood, Texas passed on Monday December 12, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, in Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU alumna Pat Hardy receives Texas Baptists’ 2022 B.E.S.T. Award
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumna Pat Hardy ’70 as one of nine recipients of Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T.) Award for 2022. The B.E.S.T. Award is coordinated by the Office of Cooperative Program Ministries and annually recognizes Christian educators who live out their faith among their students and their alma maters. The award recipients are alumni representing one of the nine Texas Baptist universities, serve in faculty or administrative roles in the Texas public school system and are members of a church supportive of Texas Baptists.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Deputy Sheriff Billy Arp Honored with Retirement Party
A 33 year employee of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department was honored Thursday morning with a retirement party at the Law Enforcement Center. Billy Arp has worked in several different areas within the department, from patrol to investigations, protecting and serving the residents of Brown County. A large crowd of current and former co-workers and members of Arp’s family watched as Chief Deputy James Stroope presented a certificate of appreciation.
brownwoodnews.com
Mary L Stevens
Funeral service for Mary L Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood ISD announces 2022 Holiday Card Design Contest Winners
Two winners have been selected for the 7th Annual Brownwood ISD (BISD) Holiday Card Contest. One design from elementary and one from secondary was selected as winners of the contest. Brownwood High School (BHS) senior Emma Carroll, and Coggin Elementary sixth-grade student Emma Edmonds submitted the winning entries that will be used for the official BISD card.
brownwoodnews.com
BISD Board of Trustees meeting report from Dec. 13
The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The session was called to order by Board President Michael Cloy who also gave the invocation. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Brownwood High School (BHS) A Capella Choir.
brownwoodnews.com
Conceptual study for Bennie Houston Center renovation to be conducted
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, approved a conceptual study for the Bennie Houston Recreation Center, located at 505 Cordell Street, by BSW Architects out of Dallas for a maximum expense of $40,000. “It’s the first step in the right direction,” Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes said during...
Man wanted for alleged stolen motorcycle pursuit taken into custody
Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and ran from cops on foot through an alley and into a yard.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 12/16/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 8 through December 15:. Arrellano, Zekiel Elijah, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Covington, William Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adam Marquez, Driving While Intoxicated. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. McBee, Cayden Andrew, Possession...
brownwoodnews.com
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith went home to Jesus on November 09, 2022 at the age 63. She was healed from her tough battle with cancer, peacefully, while surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Beth was born to Nancy and Bill Smith on January 11, 1959 in Odessa, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Dorothy Mae Matthews
Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83 years old of Bangs, Texas, formerly from Houston Texas passed away on December 12,2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on December 17th, 2022, at New Testament Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Brownwood Funeral Home. Dorothy Mae...
WANTED: Brownwood police search for arsonist dubbed ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for an arsonist they have dubbed the ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’. This suspect is accused of setting several mattresses and box springs on fire in the alley behind Pierce Furniture November 26. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to reach out to the Brownwood Police Department via […]
brownwoodnews.com
130 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 130 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 130 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 124 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 50 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
40-mile pursuit of motorcyclist results in arrest on multiple charges
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department recently issued the following press release. On 12-11-2022, at approximately 4:47 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a motor vehicle pursuit with a Honda motorcycle operated by Christopher Lee Lowe, who had been sought after for several months by Law Enforcement for an outstanding federal warrant involving the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
colemantoday.com
New Housing Subdivision to be Built in Coleman
A new housing development subdivision is in the works for the City of Coleman, the first significant housing development to occur in the City of Coleman in approximately 40 years. Thursday night, December 15, 2022 in a meeting of the Coleman City Council, the Council voted in favor to approve a Preliminary Plat for the Triangle Addition, 63.87 acres. According to the City of Coleman, Warren Ventures has been working with Jacob and Martin Engineering to develop the land which is on the east side of Coleman, between Guadalupe Street and the Highway 84 Bypass. The land was purchased with the intent to develop an area for new, single-family residential construction. The City Staff has been working closely with engineers from Jacob and Martin on the Preliminary Plat and are satisfied that all requirements have been met. This is the first step in developing the property and will be the basis for the preparation of the Final Plats which will be prepared for each phase of the project. Engineers anticipate having a Final Plat ready for consideration in February with construction on infrastructure extensions beginning shortly thereafter. “The first phase of the development will be approximately 25 homes. If you’re looking at the plat map, that’s going to be on the northern end from around First Street to around Third Street,” said James King, Assistant City Manager. The Council approved the Preliminary Plat 5 for, 0 against.
brownwoodnews.com
Structure fire results in total loss in 1600 block of Main Blvd.
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. A report of a structure fire came in at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1606 Main Blvd. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews pulled handlines for a defensive fire attack. The structure was completely involved. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire.
Comments / 0