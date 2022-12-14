Police arrested a 35-year-old Wichita man on a number of charges out of Arkansas and Kentucky, and a missing teenager from Arkansas was found safe. A Patrol North supervisor in Wichita was contacted early Wednesday by the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, asking for help in finding a missing child. There was information that a 14-year-old girl left her home in Arkansas in early November and had not returned. White County investigators found that she was seen in a convenience store with a man and then left with him in a vehicle. The man was identified as being from Wichita.

