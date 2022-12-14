Read full article on original website
Second suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder
The second suspect in the disappearance and murder of a Wichita man has now been formally charged. 31-year-old Saul Valenciana was arrested Thursday after a standoff at an apartment near Harry and Edgemoor in southeast Wichita. Valenciana appeared in court Friday to face charges of first degree murder, burglary, and...
Wichita man arrested for abduction of Arkansas girl
Police arrested a 35-year-old Wichita man on a number of charges out of Arkansas and Kentucky, and a missing teenager from Arkansas was found safe. A Patrol North supervisor in Wichita was contacted early Wednesday by the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, asking for help in finding a missing child. There was information that a 14-year-old girl left her home in Arkansas in early November and had not returned. White County investigators found that she was seen in a convenience store with a man and then left with him in a vehicle. The man was identified as being from Wichita.
Derby police chief to retire
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee has announced his retirement, effective July 4th, 2023. Lee has been with the Derby Police Department for 14 years, after serving 28 years with the Wichita Police Department, where he served various roles before becoming deputy chief. In a statement posted on Facebook, Chief Lee...
North Wichita ramp closing Friday
More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
Wichita high school announces new mascot name
Officials at North High School in Wichita have revealed the name of the school’s new mascot. It will be Redhawks. Students, teachers, staff, alumni and future students voted last month on four choices that were identified to replace the Redskins name, which was considered by a number of people to be culturally insensitive. The Wichita school board voted last year to move ahead with a name change.
Sedgwick County to provide funding to start child psychiatrist training program
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to provide funding to help the KU School of Medicine with a program that will train new child and adolescent psychiatrists to serve mental health needs in this area. Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman said national figures show Sedgwick County with a severe shortage of...
New baseball field planned for north Wichita park
The City of Wichita is working with the League 42 youth baseball organization to build a fourth baseball field at McAdams Park. Construction is expected to begin soon and the field should be ready for the upcoming spring and summer. League 42 chairman Bob Lutz talked about the project Thursday...
Wichita man gets life without parole in triple murder case
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life without parole in connection with a triple homicide that happened eight years ago. A judge handed down the sentence for 49-year-old Vinh Van Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in November to one count of capital murder. Van Nguyen was arrested after the June,...
WSU Music Associates Fund Receives $1 Million Estate Gift
A Wichita couple has donated $1 million from their estate to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at WSU. Betty and Art Wood never graduated from WSU, but they were active members of the music community in Wichita. Art and Betty began contributing to the fund in 1994 and have been dedicated supporters over the years.
Volunteers Needed for Wichita’s Annual Point in Time Homeless Count
The United Way of the Plains announced its need for volunteers to conduct the 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless Count for the Wichita and Sedgwick County area. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26th from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. The annual Point-In-Time Homeless Count is a national effort undertaken...
