SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Jerry” G. O’Donnell, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1942, in DuBois, Pennsylvania but lived most of his life in Springfield Township, Ohio. Jerry served in the...

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO