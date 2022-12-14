Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Michelle Lynette Stec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Lynette Stec passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was 61. She passed after battling a brief illness. Michelle was born September 2, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio, to William and Karen (Stanza) Stec. She is a graduate of the Mahoning County School for the...
27 First News
Virgil D. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil D. Taylor, 86, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hospice of The Valley – Hospice House. Mr. Taylor was born October 6, 1936, in Parsons, West Virginia. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a young teenager. Mr. Taylor was a proud union...
27 First News
Katrina Andrea Love, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Katrina Andrea Love, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home. Ms. Love was born February 1, 1964 in Youngstown, an only daughter of Leo Carter and Lois Love. She was a 1982 graduate of South High...
27 First News
Doris Jean Higgins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Doris Jean Higgins, 79, of Columbus, transitioned from this earthly labor on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Higgins was born December 19, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Raines and Clara M. Jenkins. She was...
27 First News
John “Jack” Madden, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Madden was born on January 26, 1935 in Girard, Ohio, the only son of Lucy Mae (Bentley) and John (Jack) Madden. He passed away Sunday, December 11. He lived in Girard and attended St. Rose Elementary and Girard High School. His...
27 First News
Geraldine Overton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Geraldine Overton, 81, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Ms. Overton was born January 6, 1941 in Georgianna, Alabama a daughter of Willie Lee and Katie Lue Bell Littles. She had worked at...
27 First News
William Gerald O’Donnell, Springfield Township, Ohio
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Jerry” G. O’Donnell, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1942, in DuBois, Pennsylvania but lived most of his life in Springfield Township, Ohio. Jerry served in the...
27 First News
Harry “Hank” Schesler, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Hank” Schesler, 85 of Girard, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 with his family by his side at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty. He was born August 24, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Harry and Johanna (Socha) Schesler.
27 First News
Glen Walgenbach, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen Walgenbach, 61, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Glen was born in Warren, Ohio on August 16, 1961 to parents Glen and Norma Walgenbach. He was a high school graduate and was a forklift mechanic for Morton Salt. Glen leaves to...
27 First News
John “Mike” Grover, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Mike” Grover, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center. He was born to Constance Cline-Grover on December 31, 1940 in New Matamoras, Ohio. He was employed as a millwright for the U.S. Steel...
27 First News
Cathleen Dawn Sly, West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen Sly, 62, of West Farmington, Ohio passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at home. She was born August 13, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Robert E. McClearn and the late Ruth (Overmire) McClearn. She enjoyed crocheting and country music concerts. Cathleen also...
27 First News
Larry L. Brubaker, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Brubaker, age 71, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Mercy Cleveland Clinic Medical Center in Canton. He was born April 4, 1951, to the late William and Carolyn Brubaker. Larry was a sport’s enthusiast. He enjoyed playing basketball, shooting pool, playing golf,...
27 First News
Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, 85, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on July 14, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth Evans and Donald Starkey. Margie was...
27 First News
Richard L. Palmer, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Palmer, 95, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Richard was born September 25, 1927, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Corrine (Oller) Palmer. He had served his country in the U.S....
27 First News
Carole B. Sammarco, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole B. Sammarco, 85, died peacefully Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, surrounded by her family. Carole was born July 19, 1937, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Sigmund Fickers. She was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School. Carole...
27 First News
Lynda M. Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda M. Phillips passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born April 10, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to Harry Richard and Mary Josephine Daigneau Larch. She worked at JC Penny, then a Deli Manager at Nemenz and finally a clerk...
27 First News
Salathiel Gillespie, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Salathiel Gillespie, Jr. will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Gillespie departed this life Friday, December 2, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. The...
27 First News
Beverly J. Richardson, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Richardson, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Beverly was born on May 23, 1933, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Ray and Mary Casey Hum. She was one of the first computer programmers and had...
27 First News
Martin J. Pastore, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Martin J. Pastore, 91, of Canfield who passed away Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, at his home. Martin was born October 12, 1931, in West Newton, Pennsylvania, the son of Modest and Helen (Drost) Pastore. He was a graduate of...
27 First News
Brenden Kaintz, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenden Kaintz was set free from his battle with substance abuse on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. A private and emotional service was held for his family. He was at his best these past few months and the time spent with him was a dream come...
Comments / 0