CBS News
Elton John is quitting Twitter, saying platform's policy shift will let misinformation flourish
(CNN) -- Elton John has become the latest celebrity to say they are leaving Twitter, following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. The 75-year-old star announced his departure from the social media platform on Friday, telling his 1.1 million Twitter followers: "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."
Twitter erupts after Elon Musk mocks CNN with satirical chyron about threats to free speech
Twitter users praised and lambasted Elon Musk after the tech billionaire posted a satirical headline that mocked CNN over free speech concerns on Twitter.
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
Former Twitter safety chief concedes censoring Hunter Biden laptop story was a 'mistake'
Twitter's former head of trust and safety joined others associated with the company who have zinged the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story as a mistake.
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover
A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
Elon Musk confirms political candidates were subject to 'shadow-banning' by Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the social media giant previously "shadow-banned" political candidates running for office.
Elon Musk's next Twitter bombshells could explode social media tyranny
What the "Twittergate" revelations show is that the company was involved in the suppression of information from Hunter Biden's laptop at the highest levels for partisan reasons.
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
Musk's 'Twitter Files,' revealing censorship of Hunter Biden laptop story, is a 'distraction, White House says
The White House on Monday called Elon Musk's release of bombshell information detailing Twitter's censorship of The New York Post story on Hunter Biden a "distraction" and "old news."
Opinion: Elon Musk's Twitter is helping to normalize a neo-Nazi
Being on Twitter is a privilege, not a right, writes Dean Obeidallah. Since taking control of the social media platform, Elon Musk has extended that privilege to the worst of the worst, Obeidallah says.
Twitter stops enforcing Covid-19 misinformation policy
Several top executives overseeing content moderation policies and enforcement, including Twitter’s former head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, have left the company.
Twitter ‘blacklist’ victims praise Elon Musk for revealing censorship
Twitter users who were secretly “shadow-banned” by the social media giant under previous management praised new CEO Elon Musk for releasing records that show how their speech was suppressed on the platform. Stanford University professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya offered his thanks to Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss for revealing Thursday night that he’d been put on Twitter’s “Trends Blacklist” after arguing against COVID-19 lockdowns. “Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” Bhattacharya tweeted. The health policy expert also said that “censorship of scientific discussion permitted policies like school closures” and harmed “a generation of children.” “I’m curious about what role the government played in Twitter’s...
Washington Examiner
Critics seek evidence of government involvement in Twitter censorship decisions
A major question surrounding Elon Musk's release of internal Twitter documents about content moderation decisions is whether government officials had any role in pushing the platform to censor. Screenshots released late Thursday of Twitter "blacklisting" conservative accounts and executives directly engaging in content moderation caused an outraged reaction from the...
