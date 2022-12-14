Disinformation is the common denominator to many of the problems facing our democratic society. Disinformation is the wicked sister of misinformation: the latter happens when someone spreads false information, perhaps unwittingly; the former is a deliberate attempt to deceive by propagating misleading or fabricated facts. We’ve all encountered both in our daily lives, especially over the last three years. Facts matter. Science matters. Expertise matters. The mission of The Conversation is simple: Share knowledge in order to help people make informed decisions. Our team of editors work with hundreds of academics from universities across Canada to tap into their research and...

