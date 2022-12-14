ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Elton John is quitting Twitter, saying platform's policy shift will let misinformation flourish

(CNN) -- Elton John has become the latest celebrity to say they are leaving Twitter, following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. The 75-year-old star announced his departure from the social media platform on Friday, telling his 1.1 million Twitter followers: "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."
Fox Business

Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover

A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
TheConversationCanada

Disinformation is an epidemic. We’re the vaccine.

Disinformation is the common denominator to many of the problems facing our democratic society. Disinformation is the wicked sister of misinformation: the latter happens when someone spreads false information, perhaps unwittingly; the former is a deliberate attempt to deceive by propagating misleading or fabricated facts. We’ve all encountered both in our daily lives, especially over the last three years. Facts matter. Science matters. Expertise matters. The mission of The Conversation is simple: Share knowledge in order to help people make informed decisions. Our team of editors work with hundreds of academics from universities across Canada to tap into their research and...
New York Post

Twitter ‘blacklist’ victims praise Elon Musk for revealing censorship

Twitter users who were secretly “shadow-banned” by the social media giant under previous management praised new CEO Elon Musk for releasing records that show how their speech was suppressed on the platform. Stanford University professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya offered his thanks to Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss for revealing Thursday night that he’d been put on Twitter’s “Trends Blacklist” after arguing against COVID-19 lockdowns. “Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” Bhattacharya tweeted. The health policy expert also said that “censorship of scientific discussion permitted policies like school closures” and harmed “a generation of children.” “I’m curious about what role the government played in Twitter’s...
Washington Examiner

Critics seek evidence of government involvement in Twitter censorship decisions

A major question surrounding Elon Musk's release of internal Twitter documents about content moderation decisions is whether government officials had any role in pushing the platform to censor. Screenshots released late Thursday of Twitter "blacklisting" conservative accounts and executives directly engaging in content moderation caused an outraged reaction from the...

