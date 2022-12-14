Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oath Keepers Member Accused in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Opts Out of Having a Lawyer, Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself
On the heels of a high-profile Jan. 6 trial that ended in the convictions of five members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, a defendant in a separate but related case has opted to represent himself, signaling an apparent reliance on so-called “sovereign citizen” talking points.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
Mandatory Recount Ordered In Rep. Lauren Boebert's Colorado Race
Democratic rival Adam Frisch has already conceded defeat, saying that he believes a new count will not change the election's outcome.
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the panel is also considering recommending prosecutors pursue charges for obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The committee’s deliberations were continuing late Friday, and no decisions were formalized on which specific charges the committee would refer to the Justice Department. The panel is to meet publicly Monday afternoon when any recommendation will be made public. The deliberations were confirmed to the AP by a person familiar with the matter who could not discuss the matter publicly by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. A second person familiar with the deliberations confirmed the committee was considering three charges.
Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines lobbied fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the confirmation of a University of Montana law professor for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines’ office did not respond Friday to a request for comment. One day earlier, Daines’ […] The post Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress should extend HOPE and HELP to boost Haiti’s vital apparel industry | Guest Opinion
Once Haiti emerges from the current crisis, we must have the necessary economic resources to create jobs, says Wilhelm Lemke.
Ro Khanna counters Joe Manchin's pipeline bill by trying to force vote on $15 minimum wage
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells TYT he is pushing to attach a $15 federal minimum wage to the annual military spending bill Democrats are working to pass by the end of the year. The move is a direct response...
Family of fallen officer won't shake hands with GOP leaders at ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Over 140 officers were injured protecting the Capitol, including Sicknick, who was sprayed with a chemical substance outside the Capitol, collapsed eight hours later and died a day later of multiple strokes.His brother Ken Sicknick told CBS News that Republican leaders "have no idea what integrity...
Pa. House GOP leader accuses Democrats of attempting a ‘paperwork insurrection’
The partisan feuding over control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was on full display during dueling news conferences on Thursday, prompting one leader to accuse the other of attempting a “paperwork insurrection.”. House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia stood by her assertion that the majority caucus controlling...
House GOP’s help-wanted sign: One border funding chief
The sitting Republican who oversees funding for the Department of Homeland Security says he’s done with it. And it’s not clear who wants it next.
Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History
In the 233 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black. The post Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History appeared first on NewsOne.
CNBC
McCarthy's struggle to lock down House speaker roils GOP caucus, delays key committee assignments
U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has yet to publicly win support from enough members of his caucus to ensure he is elected House speaker in January. A small band of House Republicans on the far right are publicly lobbying against him, while behind closed doors McCarthy is resisting demands from the broader conservative House Freedom Caucus.
Congress honors officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) - Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals nearly two years after they fought supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the "heroes" as she opened the ceremony in the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters roamed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election. In bestowing Congress' highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for "courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation's darkest...
The Jewish Press
Lee Zeldin Joins Republican Jewish Coalition
Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York this week joined the Republican Jewish Coalition, having lost his bid to become Governor of the state on November 8. Zeldin and Joshua Katzen of Massachusetts, Gabriel Groisman of Florida, and Larry Levine of Texas were elected to the RJC Board of Directors. RJC...
Your letters: Letter writer calls on Tiffany, Johnson to defend U.S. Constitution
Sen. Ron Johnson and Congressman Tom Tiffany took an oath of office. In that oath they solemnly swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”. Donald J. Trump, who as president once swore a similar oath, has advocated terminating parts...
Comments / 0