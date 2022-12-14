Read full article on original website
BHG
Cozy Christmas Breakfast Casserole Ideas to Kick Off the Holiday
Talk about a gift: These easy Christmas breakfast casseroles will help you feed a crowd—without the fuss of acting as a short-order cook over a skillet whipping up omelets or stack upon stack of pancakes. Many of our best festive morning meals are even overnight Christmas breakfast casseroles, so you can get a headstart on Christmas Eve. Others are easy Christmas breakfast casseroles you can whip up in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. Whether you prefer sweet or savory Christmas morning breakfast casseroles, we have an option that will satisfy. Zero wrapping required!
Tri-City Herald
Carnival Cruise Lines Shares Another Special Dining Room Change
Recently, Carnival Cruise announced the details of its plans for the holidays, which include special activities on all 24 of the ships in Carnival's fleet. Activities on deck will include caroling, ugly sweater parties and a special tree lighting ceremony before each embarkment, all scored by classic holiday music. Additionally,...
Rum + Chocolate = The Best Holiday Cookie Recipe Ever!
There’s a good chance you already have most of the ingredients to make these festive cookies from the new cookbook, Preppy Kitchen. This is the first cookbook from blogger and YouTuber John Kanell, who is a former middle-school math and science teacher. In it, he shares the best-loved recipes he cooks for his husband and their twin boys on their farm in Connecticut.
Festive Holiday Cocktails
Thanksgiving is this week, is it just me or are you too saying, "where did the time go?". Soon you'll have a house full of friends and family, lots of delicious food laid out on the table waiting to be devoured, and oodles of decadent desserts. What better way to get the festivities started than offering up that perfect Thanksgiving Cocktail. I'm going to be honest, I'm a lover of cocktails, so I've chosen three of my favorites to share with you. These drinks are seriously good, so easy to make and have the seasonal flavors we all love, pumpkin, cranberry, apple and cinnamon. Let's get started!
TODAY.com
Mary McCartney's vegan holidays include caponata pizza and no-cook raspberry tart
Cookbook author, photographer and television personality Mary McCartney is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy, vegan entertaining recipes for the holidays. She shows us how to make a flatbread with eggplant caponata topping, no-bake chocolate mousse tart with raspberries and her signature spicy vodka cocktail. discovery+
buckinghamshirelive.com
Create a Ritz Christmas Afternoon Tea at home with Lidl for just £6 a head
With Brits looking for ways to cut costs this festive season, Lidl has revealed its very own take on The Ritz’s iconic Christmas Afternoon Tea - so shoppers can experience the renowned hotel’s type of luxury for less than a tenth of the cost. Made using Lidl’s affordable...
‘Traditions can change’: is it time to get rid of the Thanksgiving turkey?
The Thanksgiving turkey is a golden idol, sitting at the center of the dinner table, and just about as useful. From the complex math to figure out how long the defrosting and cooking will take (always wrong); to the parsing over conflicting instructions for dry or wet brining; to the five or six hours of basting; to the final battle with the carving knife, it is the result of several days of kitchen labor. And in the end, will result in piles and piles of leftovers, because everyone would rather be eating pie and mashed potatoes anyway.
9 Best Scented Candles to Buy for the Holidays: Gingerbread, Peppermint & Other Fragrances to Make Any Room Feel Cozy
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Candles never go out of season, but with winter right around the corner and Christmas less than a month away, now might be the perfect time to shop for scented candles. What’s not to love about scented candles? They smell good and look nice, plus they make great stocking stuffers and white elephant gifts, and they’re perfect for birthday, anniversaries, and other special occasions. For the candle lovers...
Butter candles add edible ambiance to the table on TikTok, restaurants and more
The butter candle has billions of views on TikTok and social media.
