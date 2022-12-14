Thanksgiving is this week, is it just me or are you too saying, "where did the time go?". Soon you'll have a house full of friends and family, lots of delicious food laid out on the table waiting to be devoured, and oodles of decadent desserts. What better way to get the festivities started than offering up that perfect Thanksgiving Cocktail. I'm going to be honest, I'm a lover of cocktails, so I've chosen three of my favorites to share with you. These drinks are seriously good, so easy to make and have the seasonal flavors we all love, pumpkin, cranberry, apple and cinnamon. Let's get started!

26 DAYS AGO