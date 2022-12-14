Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind
A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.
Man reveals how easy life was for his grandmother: ‘Don’t let boomers lie to you’
A man’s Reddit post has gone viral after he shared a story about his grandmother and how easy her life was.In the popular Reddit forum, r/antiwork, user u/gregsw2000 recalled a conversation he had with his grandmother. He said she’s almost 90 and is a part of the “silent generation,” referring to people born between 1925 and 1945. The title of his post is labelled: “Don’t let boomers lie to you.”Although the man’s grandmother wasn’t a boomer herself, he noted that she officially joined the workforce in 1951 as “a payroll clerk”. He also claimed that she was an “old...
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
I worked from the beach in Mexico for a week without telling my boss. I thought it would be easy.
"Remote work makes anything seem possible," a worker who went on a secret vacation told Insider. "But the reality is, you can't work from anywhere."
My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’
This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
Woman Backed for Refusing to Take Teen Nephew on a Family Break
"My sister seems to think that because I am his aunt I have to pay for everything," she wrote on Mumsnet.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
ASK MOM: Son pits dad against mom, tries to get friends to ‘take sides’
THE PROBLEM: My middle son (he’s 9) has a habit of ‘playing both ends against the middle.’ What I mean is, he tries to get people on his side. Like, when I tell him he can’t do something, he’ll go tell his dad I said ‘no.’ Sometimes, his dad supports my decision, but other times, I get an earful from my husband about why I should say ‘yes.’ My husband will even overturn my decision on occasion, which I feel undermines my authority. We were in the car the other day and my son asked if he could play video games and I said: “Not now. Why don’t you look at the beautiful fall leaves for a while?” Then my son said: “Dad, can I?” And my husband said “Sure.” I know this is a parenting issue between us, but I see my son telling one friend what another said or trying to get one sibling to gang up with him against the other, so it’s not just with us. Any ideas?
Fathers: have you given up work to look after family full-time?
We would like to hear from people who have become stay-at-home dads since the pandemic. Have you given up work to look after home and family full time since 2019? You can share your experiences using the form below. Share your experiences. We will only use the data you provide...
Man gets father kicked out of the house his grandfather owns
A Few Homes In A Nice NeighborhoodPhoto byDillon Kydd/UnsplashonUnsplash. When people go to college, they need a place to stay. A college student generally doesn't have a lot of money so staying with their parents may be one of their only options.
Houston Chronicle
When my father died, I discovered the unmentionable stage of mourning: Relief
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In my dreams, my dad is alive. He appears beside me in the grocery store clutching a list of items he wants me to purchase for him. They're always things that suit his esoteric taste but are difficult to find in Missouri, like teff flour or broccoli rabe. Or he calls me with complaints about the loud neighbors at his independent-living facility. But when I try to dial the manager to sort things out, the numbers on my phone start melting.
'I Fought for My Country and Lost 15 Friends to Suicide'
For International Men's Day 2022, veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Paul Minter, writes about his fight for male mental health.
Next Avenue
Why People (Mistakenly) Assume I’m Retired
Some think I am the "right" age, others assume that is why I moved to Italy, a few presume that is why I stepped away from a senior job at big company. They're all wrong. The other day, my long-time friend and former colleague Ken claimed I had retired. This news came as a surprise to me.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0