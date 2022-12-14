Read full article on original website
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Delton-Kellogg Schools due to excessive illness, KPS cancels several bus routes again today
DELTON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Even as many school districts are preparing to the wind up classes before the long Christmas break, Delton-Kellogg Schools are closed today for another reason. The district, which serves portions of Allegan and Barry counties, says on Facebook that too many students and staff...
Federal agents charge 11 for drugs, weapons, conversion switches
An investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in 11 arrests in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Electrical issue caused fire at Kalamazoo County manufacturing plant, marshal says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A fire at a commercial building was caused by an electrical issue a fire official has ruled. A fire started at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, the morning of Dec. 12. The fire was caused by electrical issues, Comstock Township Fire Marshal Mike Kessler said.
Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers
Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
“Suspicious” man possessing Heroin arrested inside Centreville apartment complex
CENTREVILLE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies have arrested a man they called suspicious wondering in an apartment complex with Heroin on his person. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports his deputies responded to the Riverwood Apartments at 340 West Main Street in Centreville early on Wednesday, December 15 for a report of a suspicious male.
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Suspect in Howland Street home invasion and shooting arraigned
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the early Monday morning shooting of a woman during a home invasion on Howland Street was arraigned on Thursday. 36-year-old James Casey of Battle Creek is facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion as well as weapons offenses. Battle Creek...
Portage Public Schools Board of Education appoints new member
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Public Schools Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton as the newest trustee to serve at Portage Public Schools at their public meeting on Monday, December 12. Hamilton, an attorney whose children attend PPS, was one of 28 applicants considered to fill...
No new rules for homeless in Grand Rapids
City officials have rejected new rules suggested by the business community to deal with problems caused by the city’s homeless population.
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that current full-time employees will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is...
Draft panhandling, sitting ordinances would criminalize homelessness, residents tell city leaders
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – More than a dozen people Tuesday evening took aim at a pair of ordinances proposed by the Grand Rapids Chamber, saying the draft rules would effectively criminalize homelessness. “While these ordinances claim to not criminalize homelessness or panhandling, there’s virtually no way to enforce such...
Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash
The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports. (Dec. 14, 2022) Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly …. The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had...
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
McConley Cove to bring 40 new single-family homes to Portage
PORTAGE, MI — The Portage Planning Commission recommended approval of a preliminary plan to bring 40 single-family condominium homes to a 16.25-acre parcel on the city’s south side. The commission voted unanimously on Thursday, Dec. 15, to recommend the city council approve plans for the McConley Cove planned...
Suspected serial killer to be arraigned in Calhoun County
Detectives have brought a suspected serial killer to Calhoun County to be arraigned on charges of first-degree murder for the 2005 death of Ashley Marie Parlier.
