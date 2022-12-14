ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers

Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Suspect in Howland Street home invasion and shooting arraigned

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the early Monday morning shooting of a woman during a home invasion on Howland Street was arraigned on Thursday. 36-year-old James Casey of Battle Creek is facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion as well as weapons offenses. Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

Portage Public Schools Board of Education appoints new member

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Public Schools Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton as the newest trustee to serve at Portage Public Schools at their public meeting on Monday, December 12. Hamilton, an attorney whose children attend PPS, was one of 28 applicants considered to fill...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that current full-time employees will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash

The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports. (Dec. 14, 2022) Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly …. The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy