Kelly Clarkson and Season 21 Winners Girl Named Tom Bring Christmas Cheer to 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]
After countless hours of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and live shows, “The Voice” crowned its 22nd champion on Tuesday, December 13. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Heading into the results show, the five finalists were Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan Myles, Team John Legend‘s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Blake Shelton‘s Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. So did the right person win “The Voice” Season 22? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to give us YOUR hot takes down in the comments section. SPOILER ALERT: At the end of the three-hour...
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double takes with her striking new look just a few weeks earlier. It's not hard for folks to see how much Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, with...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
‘The Voice’s Bodie Reveals Why Blake Shelton ‘Hasn’t Seen’ A Singer Like Him On The Show
Ahead of Bodie’s top 8 semi-finals performance of Halsey’s “Without Me,” Blake Shelton revealed that Bodie is “actually teaching” him new things at this point. “He knows exactly what he wants to do,” Blake said about his contestant. After the live show, Bodie spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about getting such praise from Blake.
Blake Shelton says Michigan’s Brayden Lape will become too big for ‘The Voice’
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Performed Dreamy Holiday Duet at 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
I'm not crying, you're crying! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved yet again that they're the embodiment of marriage goals at NBC's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The Voice coaches took to the stage in New York City for a live rendition of their 2017 holiday hit, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and the glamorously festive scene looked like a snowglobe come to life.
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place
At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Sends Pat Sajak To The Ground Over Her Play Strategy
Since its 1975 premiere, Wheel of Fortune has had dozens upon dozens of clues and contestants, leading to some interesting scenes of participants trying to solve the latest puzzle. Recently, a contestant had current host Pat Sajak so indignant, he had to sit on the ground in dismay. Sajak has...
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Blake Shelton Nearly Speechless After Bodie’s “Gratitude” Cover on ‘The Voice’ Finale
Dedicating one of his final two performances to someone they want to thank, Team Blake (Shelton) performer Bodie shared a moving rendition of Christian singer Brandon Lake’s 2020 hit “Gratitude.”. Dedicating the song to his three kids, which he shares with his wife, Royale Kulijan, of seven years,...
‘The Voice’ finale: Why Team Blake’s 3 artists are more in danger than you think
Tuesday night’s results show of “The Voice” semi-finals revealed that for only the third time in 22 seasons will a coach enter the finale with three artists in contention. While that feat is impressive, Blake Shelton should be worried because the other two times it’s happened — once on his watch and once on Adam Levine‘s — that coach lost. Team Blake will enter the Season 22 finale of “The Voice” on Monday night with bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood all competing for the win, but history says they could be in danger and that Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan...
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards
She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out. The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home. "Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm...
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
