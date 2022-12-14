Read full article on original website
Related
Will Nayef Aguerd play for Morocco vs France?
The latest on Nayef Aguerd's injury and fitness ahead of Morocco's World Cup semi-final against France.
Why are France's players getting ill at the World Cup?
Multiple French players have come down with illness ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup final against Argentina.
Will Antoine Griezmann play for France vs Morocco?
Antoine Griezmann is enjoying an excellent 2022 World Cup, leading France to the semi-finals.
5 France players who could miss World Cup final
A number of France players have been suffering with a virus ahead of the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.
Kylian Mbappe's best goals for France - ranked
A look at Kylian Mbappe's greatest goals in international football for France.
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
Will Kylian Mbappe play for France vs Morocco?
Kylian Mbappe is enjoying an excellent World Cup and will hope to be on the scoresheet again against Morocco in the semi-finals.
Argentina vs France: World Cup final combined XI
A combined XI between Argentina & France ahead of the 2022 World Cup final.
When is the World Cup final?
The World Cup final is nearly upon us and some of the best players will be battling it out for the ultimate prize.
Argentina predicted lineup vs France - World Cup final
Argentina face reigning champions France in the nation's sixth World Cup final on Sunday afternoon. 92 years ago, Argentina contested the first-ever World Cup final against Uruguay. Support for the Albiceleste has been famously fervent in Qatar but was just as passionate in 1930. Ten packet boats chartered to ferry fans from Buenos Aires to Montevideo weren't enough as thousands of supporters demanded more ships from the capital.
How to watch Croatia vs Morocco - World Cup third-place play-off
How to watch Croatia's third-place play-off clash with Morocco on TV and live streaming platforms in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.
France are the blueprint for international football
France reached their second successive World Cup final on Wednesday night, and have shown why they are the gold standard at this level.
Key France duo doubtful for World Cup semi-final through illness
France boss Didier Deschamps may be missing two key players for their World Cup semi-final with Morocco.
Twitter reacts as France beat Morocco to seal World Cup final spot
How social media reacted to France's World Cup semi-final win against Morocco.
Cesar Ramos: The referee officiating France vs Morocco at the World Cup
Cesar Ramos will referee the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday night.
Which club has the most players in the World Cup final?
The World Cup final is nearly upon us, but which teams have got the most players still at the tournament and ready to compete in the final?
Theo Hernandez & Randal Kolo Muani react to France returning to World Cup final
Semi-final goal scorers Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani have spoken of their delight of helping France reach a second consecutive World Cup final
The Germany team that should play at the 2026 World Cup
Here's how Germany could line up at the 2026 World Cup.
Karim Benzema back in action ahead of World Cup final
Karim Benzema has played his first match since suffering an injury before the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0