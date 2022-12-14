ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snkjX_0jiPNYyg00

UPDATE: Gibson has been located.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia.

JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with a tan jacket and hat.

Family members believe he may be driving a white 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

If you have seen him, or know where Gibson may be, you asked to contact law enforcement.

