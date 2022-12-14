South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia

UPDATE: Gibson has been located.

—

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia.

JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with a tan jacket and hat.

Family members believe he may be driving a white 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

If you have seen him, or know where Gibson may be, you asked to contact law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.