ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

LPD asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of a Lubbock man. According to a press release from Lubbock Police Department, Patrick Jones, 40, was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously

I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured after “jumping from moving vehicle” Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car, according to police. Officers were called to 34th Street and Interstate-27 for reports of a woman jumping from a car around 3:45 p.m. Police stated the incident occurred on the northbound on-ramp to the interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy