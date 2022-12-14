ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways from the Big East opener: A killer emerges

This was not one for the purists, unless the purists hate defense. Xavier and Georgetown spent two hours doing a variation on the Florida drill. There was more defense played in the pregame layup lines than once the whistle blew. Not often can you give up 89 and win, even less frequently can you give up 89 and win comfortably. Xavier managed that last night, but you have to assume the sledding will get tougher from here.
Xavier v. Georgetown: preview, matchups, keys to the game

It was 7 years and 11 months ago that Xavier met Georgetown as a conference foe for the first time. Georgetown was a prominent brand - maybe the brand, nationally - from the Big East, and having them in Cintas with the promise of doing it every year with the conference perhaps in the balance had the arena rocking. The Hoyas were 11-4 coming in and looked every bit like the bully on the block, leading by 13 at the half and 17 with 15 minutes to play. Xavier closed on a 44-14 run, flipping the game on its head and providing, in Myles Davis's go-ahead three and resultant celebration, one of the signature moments of Xavier's entry to the Big East.
