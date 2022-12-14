It was 7 years and 11 months ago that Xavier met Georgetown as a conference foe for the first time. Georgetown was a prominent brand - maybe the brand, nationally - from the Big East, and having them in Cintas with the promise of doing it every year with the conference perhaps in the balance had the arena rocking. The Hoyas were 11-4 coming in and looked every bit like the bully on the block, leading by 13 at the half and 17 with 15 minutes to play. Xavier closed on a 44-14 run, flipping the game on its head and providing, in Myles Davis's go-ahead three and resultant celebration, one of the signature moments of Xavier's entry to the Big East.

