Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms
Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
FTX Seeks Permission to Sell 4 ‘Independent’ Subsidiaries
The collapsed crypto exchange, FTX has filed a motion in the United States Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to sell four subsidiaries. FTX Japan, FTX Europe, derivatives exchange LedgerX, and stock-clearing platform Embed are the named businesses. FTX Subsidiaries Facing Regulatory Scrutiny. All of these subsidiaries have been facing regulatory pressure...
9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
Swissquote Adds ESG Information on Offered Stocks
Environmental, social and governance, popularly known as ESG, has become a priority in backing companies, including investments in them by companies such as Swissquote. Thus, trading platforms are adding support to include ESG data on their platforms. Swissquote Offering ESG Information. In addition, Swissquote jumped onto the ESG bandwagon and...
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Inside Invast Global's GMO-Z.com Trade UK Acquisition
Following the announcement of their plans to acquire GMO Financial Holdings owned GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited, the Invast Global team were in London to attend the 10th anniversary of the Finance Magnates London Summit. Finance Magnates sat down with Chief Executive Officer Gavin White and Chief Commercial Officer James Alexander...
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
ITI Capital Exits Retail Business Amid Revenue Collapse
ITI Capital, an FCA-regulated multi-asset brokerage firm, published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on 31 December. It reported about £3.32 million in turnover, a year-over-year decline of 43 percent. This figure came only from the company's primary operations and excluded other income, which is an additional £2.1 million compared to the previous year's £503,117.
CFTC Charges Glen Point Capital for FX Market Manipulation
On Thursday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC ) in the U.S. filed a civil enforcement action against two Glen Point Capital entities and Neil Phillips, their Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer, for market manipulation to trigger the payout of two binary options contracts. Along with the preliminary charges, the...
Chilean Fintech Kredito closes $6 million debt funding round
Kredito announced the closing of a $6 million financing round led by Grupo Penta. The Chilean fintech company provides lines of credit, equity loans, and prepaid cards for small and medium-sized businesses. Other venture capital funds, such as Genesis Venture and Amarena, also participated in this round. Kredito was founded...
United Fintech Boosts Trading Capabilities with Cobalt Acquisition
United Fintech, a banking technology company, has announced the acquisition of Cobalt, the data and risk services to the digital assets and foreign exchange (FX) markets provider. It is Christian Frahm's firm's fifth acquisition in the last two years. United Fintech Acquires 100% Stake in Cobalt. According to the press...
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
Euroclear Acquires Goji to Expand Private Markets Offering
Euroclear, a major Belgium-based financial services company, has acquired Goji, a provider of digital access to private markets. The acquisition , which is subject to regulatory approval, will allow Euroclear to expand its presence in the private funds' industry. According to Wednesday's press release, Goji provides the technology and solutions...
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
Crypto Wire: Goldman Goes Shopping
Hello, Welcome to the first edition of Reuters Crypto Wire, our weekly round-up of the tumultuous world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. We’ll explain what you need to know about the week’s biggest stories, plus I'll recommend some essential reading. Goldman Goes Shopping The cryptocurrency market is floundering...
Emily Portney named BNY Mellon asset servicing CEO
Emily Portney named BNY Mellon asset servicing CEO. BNY Mellon has appointed Emily Portney as CEO of asset servicing, effective 1 February 2023. Based in New York, she will report to Roman Regelman, CEO of securities services and digital. Heading BNY Mellon’s largest division, Portney will be focused on increasing...
9fin Raises $23M in Series A+ Funding
9fin, a London, UK-based supplier of an analytics platform for debt capital markets, raised $23M in Sequence A+ funding. The spherical was led by Spark Capital with participation from Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
Australia Aims to Regulate Crypto under Financial System Makeover
The Australian government wants to legislate the cryptocurrency industry and crypto service providers in 2023, according to a country's Treasury statement released on Wednesday. The action is a part of a broader strategy to modernize the entire financial system, including the payments industry. The Australian Treasury representatives stated that regulating...
