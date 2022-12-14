ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End

In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Home Sales Drop 30 Percent in Houston

HOUSTON — (Realty News Report) — Houston home sales declined 30 percent in November, one of the steepest dives in Texas real estate history. The Houston Association of Realtors reported 5,827 single-family homes sold in November 2022, down from 8,374 sales in November 2021. Rising mortgage rates dealt...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
Radio Ink

Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
HOUSTON, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

Inside Houston’s approach to addressing homelessness

Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth-largest homeless population in the country and was designated as a priority city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Houston pivoted to a housing-first system that moves people off the streets and into homes as quickly as possible while providing...
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Buys Houston Warehouse

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has acquired a 282,190-SF warehouse in the Pinto Business Park at the southwest intersection of Interstate 45 and Beltway 8 in the North Houston submarket. The project, developed by Griffin Partners and Pinto Realty Partners, was delivered in October. Trent...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023

Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
KATY, TX
KDAF

This place makes the best cupcakes in Texas: report claims

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is heavily active as December rolls closer to the Christmas holiday and baked goods are all the rave for those participating or not, as we all know calories aren’t counted compared to other months of the year. Cupcakes are one of the...
TEXAS STATE
Klein ISD

Klein Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Update Mailing Addresses

When you brag about your Klein community and its wonderful amenities, be sure to call it Klein, Texas. While you’re at it, use Klein, TX as your address as well. In 1977, the Texas State Legislature passed, and the then Governor of Texas signed into law Senate Bill 1283, which designates the portion of Harris County that comprises Klein ISD as the community of Klein, Texas.
KLEIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy