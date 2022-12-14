Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
PLANetizen
Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End
In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
realtynewsreport.com
Home Sales Drop 30 Percent in Houston
HOUSTON — (Realty News Report) — Houston home sales declined 30 percent in November, one of the steepest dives in Texas real estate history. The Houston Association of Realtors reported 5,827 single-family homes sold in November 2022, down from 8,374 sales in November 2021. Rising mortgage rates dealt...
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
Houston approves $19 M contract for Richmond Plaza paving, drainage project
Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on the project, which seeks to improve several streets in southwest Houston near the city of Bellaire, including parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets. (Courtesy city of Houston) Houston City Council approved just under...
Radio Ink
Three Translators Sell for $1 Million
Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
smartcitiesdive.com
Inside Houston’s approach to addressing homelessness
Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth-largest homeless population in the country and was designated as a priority city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Houston pivoted to a housing-first system that moves people off the streets and into homes as quickly as possible while providing...
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Buys Houston Warehouse
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has acquired a 282,190-SF warehouse in the Pinto Business Park at the southwest intersection of Interstate 45 and Beltway 8 in the North Houston submarket. The project, developed by Griffin Partners and Pinto Realty Partners, was delivered in October. Trent...
Houston business suspected of leaking hazardous chemicals into storm drains
HPD says a local manufacturing facility may be leaking chemicals into the stormwater system.
Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023
Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
Historic Imperial Sugar Company building is the focus of possible a re-use plan
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A big part of Sugar Land’s past is at the center of a project just getting off the ground. "This was our start,” said Sugar Land Deputy Director of Economic Development Devon Rodriguez. The city recently started discussing with the community a potential...
Texas Arctic Blast Update as Houston Faces Coldest Christmas in 39 Years
Once the wind chill is factored in, temperatures could fall into the teens during the second half of next week, meteorologist Mariel Ruiz said.
This place makes the best cupcakes in Texas: report claims
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is heavily active as December rolls closer to the Christmas holiday and baked goods are all the rave for those participating or not, as we all know calories aren’t counted compared to other months of the year. Cupcakes are one of the...
Klein Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Update Mailing Addresses
When you brag about your Klein community and its wonderful amenities, be sure to call it Klein, Texas. While you’re at it, use Klein, TX as your address as well. In 1977, the Texas State Legislature passed, and the then Governor of Texas signed into law Senate Bill 1283, which designates the portion of Harris County that comprises Klein ISD as the community of Klein, Texas.
University of Houston social work dean demoted, spurring backlash from students
Anti-prison thought leader Alan Dettlaff will no longer head the university's School of Social Work.
Arctic blast for Christmas: Here's why we believe there is a small but legit chance for snow
After an unseasonably humid and warm December stretch, those wishing for a winter wonderland on Dec. 25 may just get it.
