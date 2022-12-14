Read full article on original website
Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR: NY Bettors get $1,250 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re a New York bettor looking to bet on the Knicks game tonight, the Bills game tomorrow or any game for that matter, now is the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members in the Empire State up to $1,250 back on their first bet if it loses, and that’s not all.
Islanders vs. Coyotes predictions + DraftKings bet $5, get $150 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Islanders will get to enjoy a trip out to the warm desert tonight to take on the Arizona Coyotes, in what will likely be a welcomed change from the mid-December winter in Long Island. Not only that, the latest DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up offer is a welcomed way for you to take advantage of the game. You can sign up here and claim a DraftKings ‘Bet $5, get $150′ bonus as soon as today.
Giants vs. Commanders NFL predictions, picks & odds for NFL Week 15: 12/18
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Giants have fallen from grace in recent weeks, which has suddenly put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. New York is struggling to score due to injuries across its offense, but the defense has also taken its lumps recently as well. However, it’s not like the Washington Commanders are an offensive juggernaut. These two teams were fairly evenly matched in their previous meeting two weeks ago, and it would not surprise our expert if that is the case again on Sunday.
Kevin Durant, James Harden beefed on Nets last season?
Kyrie Irving may not have been the only James Harden hater in Brooklyn last season. Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports wrote a lengthy feature this week on the Philadelphia 76ers star Harden. In the piece, Weitzman touched on the dynamic between Harden and Kevin Durant on the Nets in 2021-22. Weitzman reports that Harden and... The post Kevin Durant, James Harden beefed on Nets last season? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Magic And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
From Michigan to Oregon State to Florida State, your best bets for bowl season: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, a special guest joins Doug Lesmerises to give advice about the college bowl season, which kicks off Friday. Tyler Shoemaker has his own college football ratings system which he uses to analyze games, and he talks with...
Gone but not forgotten: Inside the phone call that led Cole Beasley back to the Bills
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Brandon Beane was traveling the day after Thanksgiving when he realized he had a missed call from Cole Beasley. Gone but not forgotten, Beasley had never missed a Bills game. He still spoke with a lot of his former teammates, rooting for them from a distance. He watched Buffalo win a tough one against the Detroit Lions and, despite retiring in October, Beasley came to the realization that his itch to return to football wasn’t going to scratch itself.
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: NFL Week 15 time, TV channel, free live stream
The Buffalo Bills play their first Saturday game of the season this week, as they host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on December 17 (12/17/2022) at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on NFL Network, and in market on ABC (Buffalo) and CBS...
Be careful what you wish for. Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel wants it colder for Bills game
Mike McDaniel has a lot of confidence for a head coach facing a potential three game skid on Saturday night. Ahead of his team’s primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins head coach was seen donning a “I wish it were colder” t-shirt at practice. McDaniel was shown strutting to music in the shirt as he walked by players stretching before practice.
