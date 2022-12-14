Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Giants have fallen from grace in recent weeks, which has suddenly put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. New York is struggling to score due to injuries across its offense, but the defense has also taken its lumps recently as well. However, it’s not like the Washington Commanders are an offensive juggernaut. These two teams were fairly evenly matched in their previous meeting two weeks ago, and it would not surprise our expert if that is the case again on Sunday.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO