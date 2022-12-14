ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

El derecho al respeto ajeno, es la paz. Let live and don't judge. You will get judged someday

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to Do in San Antonio on Christmas Day 2022 – Activities, Events, Places to Eat and More

Unwrapped all your gifts, gulped down the eggnog, and now feeling sad that Christmas day is over? Fret not because there are still a number of fun events and activities happening in San Antonio to keep your holiday spirits up. Enjoy a safe day outdoors by stepping out and attending some entertaining events planned especially for Christmas day that will keep the celebration going.
News Channel 25

San Antonio teens fatally run over while Christmas shopping, suspect flees: Police

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for two teen boys fatally run over outside a San Antonio mall while Christmas shopping. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis Jr, 17, had been crossing the street in a designated crosswalk Friday night when they were struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
lakefrontollu.com

5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays

SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
US105

The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing

In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

