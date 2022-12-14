Read full article on original website
GodMaximus
4d ago
El derecho al respeto ajeno, es la paz. Let live and don't judge. You will get judged someday
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Remembering the San Antonio leaders, personalities who died in 2022
Here's who San Antonio had to say goodbye to this year.
Column: San Antonio’s Social Host Ordinance means not being a party parent
Under the city of San Antonio's Social Host Ordinance, which passed unanimously and went into effect in 2017, adults are held responsible for providing the environment or location for underage drinking to occur.
MuySA: Accepting that everyone in San Antonio knows each other
Small world? Nope, just San Antonio.
'Long history': What San Antonio's Jewish community wants you to know
The Jewish community is woven into the fabric of San Antonio.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to Do in San Antonio on Christmas Day 2022 – Activities, Events, Places to Eat and More
Unwrapped all your gifts, gulped down the eggnog, and now feeling sad that Christmas day is over? Fret not because there are still a number of fun events and activities happening in San Antonio to keep your holiday spirits up. Enjoy a safe day outdoors by stepping out and attending some entertaining events planned especially for Christmas day that will keep the celebration going.
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
Hundreds of old voting machines discarded in east-San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — When County Commissioner Tommy Calvert found out hundreds of retired Bexar County voting machines are sitting unattended in an east-side parking lot, he said he was bowled over. "The first reaction was my eyes literally bugged out...and I couldn't believe what I was seeing," Calvert said.
Popular Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening First San Antonio Location
The eatery will open this week.
LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonio store this week
The West Side shop will be the first of eight San Antonio-area locations the company has planned.
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
News Channel 25
San Antonio teens fatally run over while Christmas shopping, suspect flees: Police
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for two teen boys fatally run over outside a San Antonio mall while Christmas shopping. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis Jr, 17, had been crossing the street in a designated crosswalk Friday night when they were struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Maria's Cafe, Cuba 1918, Mexican pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
A revered downtown taqueria got praise from the New York Times for its breakfast tacos.
lakefrontollu.com
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Second major hospital in New Braunfels celebrates rebranding
The hospital is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Silver LEED building. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Health, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, unveiled a rebranding and erected a new sign Dec. 15 to better signal that it is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio as Resolute Baptist Hospital.
Dripping Springs treehouse yurt owner named Texas' top new Airbnb host
The deck is built into a 300-year-old live oak.
Former SAPD 'feces sandwhich' cop was hired, and fired, in another Texas town
And this week's top stories.
12newsnow.com
Visitation held for longest-living Mexican-American World War II veteran in the Southeast Texas area
SSgt Aguilar served in the Ninth Air Force. His story begins in San Antonio, where he was born in a boxcar on St. Patrick’s Day in 1923.
NB's Wicked Bah Pizza brings South Shore-style pizza to New Braunfels
You're supposed to have beer in one hand and pizza in the other
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for driver of vehicle who ran over woman in Northwest Side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle that ran over a woman in a parking lot and did not stop to render aid. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and the Medical Center area.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 25