WVNews
William A. Spears Jr., former Bridgeport (West Virginia) city administrator, dies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. William A. Spears Jr., 78 years of age, passed away at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1944, the son of the late William Arthur and Ella Grace Kyle...
WVNews
Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia holds graduate commencement ceremony
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University proudly hosted its 2022 Graduate Commencement Ceremony. One member of the Class of 2022 Information Technology Administration, two members of the Anatomy, and 27 members of the Physician Assistant Studies Program received their Master of Science degrees during a Commencement Ceremony held in the Wilcox Chapel on the university’s campus in Philippi.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to announce Communities in Schools, new PRO at Tuesday's meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet Tuesday for a regular session, which will include an announcement unveiling the addition of the Communities in Schools program in three elementary schools with a memorandum of understanding. Communities in Schools, one of the nation’s premier...
WVNews
Commissioner suggests state can help with EMS funding
KINGWOOD — After months of debating whether to have a county EMS fee ordinance and what to put in it, Commission President Samantha Stone suggested Tuesday that state funding may be the solution. She said commissioners will be in Charleston Jan. 22-24 for meetings, and Jan. 26 is EMS...
WVNews
Patricia Lorene Landis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Patricia Lorene Landis, age 78, of French Creek, WV, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, WV. She was born February 10, 1944, in Buckhannon, a daughter of the late Creed Sipe and Immogene Wayts Reeder.
WVNews
Bobbie Conrad Keith
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Dec…
WVNews
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
WVNews
Joseph Edmond 'Joe' Gum
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Edmond “Joe” Gum, 87, of New Milton, departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 17, 1935, at Avon, a son of the late-Henry Brooks and Charlotte...
WVNews
Preston falls to Elkins, 54-30
KINGWOOD — A cold-shooting second half stifled the Preston Knights as they fell to the Elkins Tigers, 54-30, in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball game at The Castle. After trailing by just six at the break, Preston went into a stretch of the second half where...
WVNews
No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 USTA 18-12 in Cure Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson's 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 USTA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday. Troy (12-2)...
