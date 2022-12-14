ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton County, WV

Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia holds graduate commencement ceremony

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University proudly hosted its 2022 Graduate Commencement Ceremony. One member of the Class of 2022 Information Technology Administration, two members of the Anatomy, and 27 members of the Physician Assistant Studies Program received their Master of Science degrees during a Commencement Ceremony held in the Wilcox Chapel on the university’s campus in Philippi.
Commissioner suggests state can help with EMS funding

KINGWOOD — After months of debating whether to have a county EMS fee ordinance and what to put in it, Commission President Samantha Stone suggested Tuesday that state funding may be the solution. She said commissioners will be in Charleston Jan. 22-24 for meetings, and Jan. 26 is EMS...
Patricia Lorene Landis

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Patricia Lorene Landis, age 78, of French Creek, WV, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, WV. She was born February 10, 1944, in Buckhannon, a daughter of the late Creed Sipe and Immogene Wayts Reeder.
Bobbie Conrad Keith

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Dec…
Luke David Stout

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
Joseph Edmond 'Joe' Gum

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Edmond “Joe” Gum, 87, of New Milton, departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 17, 1935, at Avon, a son of the late-Henry Brooks and Charlotte...
Preston falls to Elkins, 54-30

KINGWOOD — A cold-shooting second half stifled the Preston Knights as they fell to the Elkins Tigers, 54-30, in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball game at The Castle. After trailing by just six at the break, Preston went into a stretch of the second half where...
No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 USTA 18-12 in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson's 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 USTA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday. Troy (12-2)...
