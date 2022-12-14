ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Jackson County is seeking state funding to improve one of its trails

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is looking to get state funding to improve a trail. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved in a Tuesday, Dec. 5 study session to allow for its parks department to move forward with pursuing a state grant to reconstruct a section of a trail in The Cascades, Sparks Foundation County Park. Over the years, the trail has been deteriorating and is in need of repair, Parks Director Kyle Lewis said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Public Schools closes 4 schools Friday, Dec. 16, due to staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR, MI - A “very high” number of staff illnesses means Ann Arbor Public Schools is unable to ensure adequate staffing at four of its schools on Friday. AAPS canceled classes and all after-school activities on Friday, Dec. 16, at Ann Arbor Open, Burns Park Elementary, Mitchell Elementary and Tappan Middle School. Due to the high number of staff illnesses there will be no remote instruction, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Free dinners being offered during the holidays in Jackson and Chelsea

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Need a place to grab a meal on Christmas? Some places in and around Jackson County are featuring a free dinner for the community. Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Jackson is hosting its 24th annual Community-Wide Christmas Dinner to help those who are alone on Christmas or cannot provide a full course meal for their family, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Indian fusion restaurant Wok Mandu closes in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI -- A Nepalese fusion restaurant in Ypsilanti has shuttered its doors as its owners prepare for a move out of state. Wok Mandu, 10 N. Adams St., Ypsilanti, closed permanently on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after announcing its closure on social media for earlier in the week. Manager Prem Bhandari, whose wife owns the Nepalese-Indian restaurant, confirmed the closure.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy