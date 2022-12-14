JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is looking to get state funding to improve a trail. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved in a Tuesday, Dec. 5 study session to allow for its parks department to move forward with pursuing a state grant to reconstruct a section of a trail in The Cascades, Sparks Foundation County Park. Over the years, the trail has been deteriorating and is in need of repair, Parks Director Kyle Lewis said.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO