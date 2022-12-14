Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
MSU expands Flint footprint with new Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University trustees voted to establish the Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health during a meeting Friday, Dec. 16, a decision that will expand the university’s Flint footprint and honor its partnership with the Flint-based foundation. Formerly the Division of Public Health,...
Medical program options expanded for adult education at Jackson Area Career Center
JACKSON, MI - The Jackson Area Career Center’s Adult Career Education program is making it easier for people to reach their career goals and build professional skills related to the healthcare industry. Beginning in January 2023, health career classes will be offered in various formats, including online, in-person and...
Shelter dogs visit University of Michigan students during exam week
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Warm cuddles and tasty snacks filled the Newnan Academic Advising Center in Angell Hall Wednesday as three shelter dogs from Detroit visited University of Michigan students. Weekdays, Sarah Krizan is an academic adviser for the College of Literature, Science and the Arts at UM. Weekends, she...
Jackson County is seeking state funding to improve one of its trails
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is looking to get state funding to improve a trail. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved in a Tuesday, Dec. 5 study session to allow for its parks department to move forward with pursuing a state grant to reconstruct a section of a trail in The Cascades, Sparks Foundation County Park. Over the years, the trail has been deteriorating and is in need of repair, Parks Director Kyle Lewis said.
Credit union opens first Washtenaw County location near Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) just opened its first branch office in Washtenaw County. The office at 6983 E. Michigan Ave. is just outside Saline in Pittsfield Township and is complete with a lobby and a café. “MSGCU is pleased to be a...
Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
Michigan State completes 95 actions mandated after post-Nassar investigation
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University announced the completion of 95 actions mandated by federal agreements made in the aftermath of the investigation into the university’s handling of sexual misconduct linked to Larry Nassar and William Strampel. The announcement was made by MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff in...
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Local artist David Zinn may be debuting a permanent mural in Dexter next year
DEXTER, MI -- Dexter may have a colorful mural created by Ann Arbor artist David Zinn next year pending city council approval. Zinn is a local artist that has been creating artwork in and around Ann Arbor since 1987 and is known for his unique 3D drawings made with chalk or other materials found in interesting spots on sidewalks, buildings and other places.
Ann Arbor Public Schools closes 4 schools Friday, Dec. 16, due to staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR, MI - A “very high” number of staff illnesses means Ann Arbor Public Schools is unable to ensure adequate staffing at four of its schools on Friday. AAPS canceled classes and all after-school activities on Friday, Dec. 16, at Ann Arbor Open, Burns Park Elementary, Mitchell Elementary and Tappan Middle School. Due to the high number of staff illnesses there will be no remote instruction, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said.
Free dinners being offered during the holidays in Jackson and Chelsea
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Need a place to grab a meal on Christmas? Some places in and around Jackson County are featuring a free dinner for the community. Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Jackson is hosting its 24th annual Community-Wide Christmas Dinner to help those who are alone on Christmas or cannot provide a full course meal for their family, officials said.
Indian fusion restaurant Wok Mandu closes in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- A Nepalese fusion restaurant in Ypsilanti has shuttered its doors as its owners prepare for a move out of state. Wok Mandu, 10 N. Adams St., Ypsilanti, closed permanently on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after announcing its closure on social media for earlier in the week. Manager Prem Bhandari, whose wife owns the Nepalese-Indian restaurant, confirmed the closure.
Food pantries in Kalamazoo County see growing need as food costs skyrocket, holidays near
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The number of families seen seeking food assistance has doubled over the second half of 2022, said representatives of two different food pantries in Kalamazoo County. “Our need really started to increase in June of this year, when inflation started to kick in, gas prices...
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Northfield Township trustee resigns 2 years into first term, citing move outside area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An elected official in Northfield Township has resigned just over two years into his first term, citing a move out of the area. Trustee Joshua Nelson, a Republican first elected in 2020, announced his resignation on Tuesday, Dec. 13, opening up a vacancy on the township board.
Jackson still considering options to aid city’s homeless, special meeting scheduled
JACKSON, MI – Ways to help the homeless in Jackson are still being discussed by the Jackson City Council, which is considering options beyond the potential purchase of a former Jackson school. In its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting, the council approved 4-3 to have a special meeting Tuesday, Dec....
Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Co-op’s hot bar is back; the story of ill-fated Space World
Rejoice! The hot bar is back. Anyone who lives or works downtown knows what I’m talking about. During the pandemic’s ups and downs, I often found myself wandering around downtown in a state of hunger. I routinely ended up peering ponderously through the co-op’s windows at the deserted hot bar inside, wondering when, if ever, it would open back up.
Michigan Theater to show free double feature on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor movie theater has teamed up with a nearby museum to present a free double feature in honor of Martin Luther King Day this January. Michigan Theater and the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County will be presenting a double feature on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
MLive
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0