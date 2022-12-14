ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

THE DOLLY PARTY: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville Jan 28th, 2023 – presale code

 5 days ago
WAFF

Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed

Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. META halting construction in Huntsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brian Neal Smith

Brian Neal Smith, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Cullman Alabama on Nov. 11, 1973, to Neal and Patricia Smith. He is preceded in death by his father. Services are Monday Dec. 19, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Survivors are daughter: Tala Smith, mother: Patricia Smith, step-mother: Gloria (Mossy) Smith, brother: Dakota (Chelsi) Smith, sister: Somer Smith, step-sisters: Bridgett Gann, Brittany (Justin) Prince, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
CULLMAN, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama

Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes

Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dolores Belinda Peppers

Dolores Belinda Peppers, 65 of Addison, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Dolores was born on March 19, 1957, in Munchweiler, Germany. She loved to travel and enjoyed her job escorting mobile homes as it enabled her to see the country. No services are planned at this time. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Prakelt; son, Jesse Peppers; ex-husband and father of her children, David Peppers; and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Peppers.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: David Michael Munger

We are saddened to announce the passing of David Michael Munger on Dec. 14, 2022, due to a long term illness. He was 64 years old but led a fulfilling life. David worked his way through the ranks as a firefighter for the City of Cullman eventually settling at the top as fire chief for a number of years. Upon retirement, he continued on as a fire investigator. He loved cooking, working in his garden, woodworking and vacationing at the beach, but his greatest joy came from his three grandkids. David is survived by his wife, Sherry, his children, Brittany (Tige) Rodgers and Jason (Anna) Munger, his three grandchildren, Macnair Rodgers, and Eleanor and Matilda Munger as well as five siblings: James (Karen), Tom (Connie), Billy (Carmen), Matt (Melissa) and Christy Munger. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Patricia Munger. An informal memorial service will be held at the chapel at Stone Bridge Farms on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Munger family.
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

Gadsden’s Goodyear Plant Sold With New Jobs Coming

Gadsden, AL – An affiliate of Phoenix Investors (“Phoenix”) announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot Campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the Campus. The available space is easily divisible for multi-tenant occupancy and will be marketed for lease.
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Duell Allred

Funeral service for Larry Duell Allred of Bremen will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Johnson’s Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Allred was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Onis Duell and Marceline (Self) Allred. He died at the age of 67 on Dec. 9, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Allred; daughter, Chrystie (James) Pearl; grandchildren, Jayden Allred, Madison Thompson and Lelia Pearl; special adopted grandson, Jason Dickerson; step grandchildren, Abbi Pearl, Makayla Pearl and Maddie Pearl; step great grandchildren, A’Niyah Turner and John Carter Williams; sister, Diann (Carl) Payne; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allred was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Allred. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip McSwain, Gene Cordes, Jeremy Allred, Kevin Allred, Jayden Allred and Jason Dickerson.
BREMEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur victim 'still had a lot of living to do,' family says, as search for murder suspect drags on

The search continues for a capital murder suspect out of Decatur who police consider armed and dangerous. The Decatur Police Department have asked the public's help in locating 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis of Huntsville. Police told WAAY 31 on Tuesday they don't have any new information related to the search, other than Travis might have ties to Nashville.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sara McCravy Mann

Sarah McCravy Mann was born on May 22, 1927. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 13, 2022. She is a member of West Side Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jess and Edna Ruth Yates McCravy; and Elsie McCravy; husband, William Dwain Mann; daughter, Brenda (Jim) Gray; sons: Michael Wayne Mann and Danny Mann; grandson, Michael Shane Mann and brothers: Billy McCravy and Bobby McCravy. Survivors include her daughter, Shelia (Jim) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Janice Mann; grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Kyle Timmerman, Joshua Gray, Crystal Mann Henderson, LeeAnne (Ed) Jernigan, Patrick (Summer) Sularin and Trina (George) Waites; great grandchildren, Zoey and Liam Timmerman, Dylan Culbertson, Kaitlyn and Taylor Anderson, Collin Taylor, Will and Wesley Waites, Anna, Sarah Beth and Joe Sularin and Julianna Jernigan; sister, Annie Ruth Culver; brother, Jerry McCravy; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bobby L. Brockman

Funeral services for Bobby L. Brockman, age 58 of Hanceville, will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Mountain Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Long officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mr. Brockman will lie in state at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Bobby was born on Dec. 4, 1964, in Flint, Michigan. He attended Mountain Grove Baptist Church and was loved by many. Bobby was an avid Alabama Fan “Roll Tide”; he enjoyed woodworking and coaching the boy’s baseball team, loving each player as if...
HANCEVILLE, AL

