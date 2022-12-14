THE DOLLY PARTY: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville Jan 28th, 2023 – presale code

Read full article on original website
WAFF
Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
WAFF
One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed
Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr. META halting construction in Huntsville. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes...
Huntsville pastor speaks on split in United Methodist Church
198 churches requested to leave as the denomination faces a growing movement across the nation concerning the church's position on same-sex marriage and ordination of openly LGBTQ+ clergy.
Obituary: Brian Neal Smith
Brian Neal Smith, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Cullman Alabama on Nov. 11, 1973, to Neal and Patricia Smith. He is preceded in death by his father. Services are Monday Dec. 19, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Survivors are daughter: Tala Smith, mother: Patricia Smith, step-mother: Gloria (Mossy) Smith, brother: Dakota (Chelsi) Smith, sister: Somer Smith, step-sisters: Bridgett Gann, Brittany (Justin) Prince, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama
Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Polaris plant in north Alabama, foul play not suspected: Coroner
A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Polaris Industries plant in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County coroner. Coroner Mike West said foul play was not suspected in the man’s death. The man left the plant on Greenbrier Road...
Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes
Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
Obituary: Dolores Belinda Peppers
Dolores Belinda Peppers, 65 of Addison, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Dolores was born on March 19, 1957, in Munchweiler, Germany. She loved to travel and enjoyed her job escorting mobile homes as it enabled her to see the country. No services are planned at this time. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Prakelt; son, Jesse Peppers; ex-husband and father of her children, David Peppers; and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Peppers.
Video shows assistant principal, student in altercation on Madison school bus
A student assaulted an assistant principal at James Clemens High School in Madison on Wednesday as the administrator was attempting to break up a fight on a school bus, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said. Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, Nichols described the incident in which the...
Huntsville expected to be one of America’s biggest, most affordable real estate markets of 2023
Huntsville has been named one of the top 10 markets to watch in the coming year by the National Association of Realtors. In fact, according to the recent analysis, it is the most affordable area among the top 10. A forecast for 2023 by the association anticipates that next year...
Obituary: David Michael Munger
We are saddened to announce the passing of David Michael Munger on Dec. 14, 2022, due to a long term illness. He was 64 years old but led a fulfilling life. David worked his way through the ranks as a firefighter for the City of Cullman eventually settling at the top as fire chief for a number of years. Upon retirement, he continued on as a fire investigator. He loved cooking, working in his garden, woodworking and vacationing at the beach, but his greatest joy came from his three grandkids. David is survived by his wife, Sherry, his children, Brittany (Tige) Rodgers and Jason (Anna) Munger, his three grandchildren, Macnair Rodgers, and Eleanor and Matilda Munger as well as five siblings: James (Karen), Tom (Connie), Billy (Carmen), Matt (Melissa) and Christy Munger. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Patricia Munger. An informal memorial service will be held at the chapel at Stone Bridge Farms on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Munger family.
Marshall County Law Enforcement Agencies join forces with 95 children for ‘Shop with a Cop’
A heavy police presence was seen at the Guntersville Walmart Saturday, but don't be alarmed. The cops weren't there to take down any bad guys, they were there to take kids in need Christmas shopping.
Applications will open Monday for new Huntsville rental assistance program
Starting Monday, December 19, applications will be open for a new rental assistance program.
weisradio.com
Gadsden’s Goodyear Plant Sold With New Jobs Coming
Gadsden, AL – An affiliate of Phoenix Investors (“Phoenix”) announced the acquisition of an approximately 3-million-square-foot Campus in Gadsden, Alabama. Phoenix’s unique business model and proven track record will enable multiple new industries and tenants to occupy the Campus. The available space is easily divisible for multi-tenant occupancy and will be marketed for lease.
Obituary: Larry Duell Allred
Funeral service for Larry Duell Allred of Bremen will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Johnson’s Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Allred was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Onis Duell and Marceline (Self) Allred. He died at the age of 67 on Dec. 9, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Allred; daughter, Chrystie (James) Pearl; grandchildren, Jayden Allred, Madison Thompson and Lelia Pearl; special adopted grandson, Jason Dickerson; step grandchildren, Abbi Pearl, Makayla Pearl and Maddie Pearl; step great grandchildren, A’Niyah Turner and John Carter Williams; sister, Diann (Carl) Payne; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allred was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Allred. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip McSwain, Gene Cordes, Jeremy Allred, Kevin Allred, Jayden Allred and Jason Dickerson.
WAAY-TV
Decatur victim 'still had a lot of living to do,' family says, as search for murder suspect drags on
The search continues for a capital murder suspect out of Decatur who police consider armed and dangerous. The Decatur Police Department have asked the public's help in locating 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis of Huntsville. Police told WAAY 31 on Tuesday they don't have any new information related to the search, other than Travis might have ties to Nashville.
Obituary: Sara McCravy Mann
Sarah McCravy Mann was born on May 22, 1927. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 13, 2022. She is a member of West Side Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jess and Edna Ruth Yates McCravy; and Elsie McCravy; husband, William Dwain Mann; daughter, Brenda (Jim) Gray; sons: Michael Wayne Mann and Danny Mann; grandson, Michael Shane Mann and brothers: Billy McCravy and Bobby McCravy. Survivors include her daughter, Shelia (Jim) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Janice Mann; grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Kyle Timmerman, Joshua Gray, Crystal Mann Henderson, LeeAnne (Ed) Jernigan, Patrick (Summer) Sularin and Trina (George) Waites; great grandchildren, Zoey and Liam Timmerman, Dylan Culbertson, Kaitlyn and Taylor Anderson, Collin Taylor, Will and Wesley Waites, Anna, Sarah Beth and Joe Sularin and Julianna Jernigan; sister, Annie Ruth Culver; brother, Jerry McCravy; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Obituary: Bobby L. Brockman
Funeral services for Bobby L. Brockman, age 58 of Hanceville, will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Mountain Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Long officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mr. Brockman will lie in state at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Bobby was born on Dec. 4, 1964, in Flint, Michigan. He attended Mountain Grove Baptist Church and was loved by many. Bobby was an avid Alabama Fan “Roll Tide”; he enjoyed woodworking and coaching the boy’s baseball team, loving each player as if...
