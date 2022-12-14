Wondering what’s coming to the corner of College and Clayton streets downtown, in what was most recently Subway but is probably still best known as the former Cookies & Co. (even though that business has been closed for years)? It looks to be a second location of @local, a “coffeehouse and study lounge” that has its original in Covington. The menu is pretty much what you’d expect except for the fact that you can add glitter to your drink for a 75-cent upcharge.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO