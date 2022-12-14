Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Pain and Wonder pierces Athens with compassion
When one thinks of tattoo shops, they might think of burly, intimidating artists, the whirring of scary needles and a gritty studio. Tattoo artists and piercers are often regarded as a tougher crowd, and their artistry and talents are often overlooked by this stereotype. That stigma is immediately erased when...
secretatlanta.co
This Chick-Fil-A’s Holiday Light Show In Athens Is Truly Epic
Throughout the holidays, Chick-Fil-A stores celebrate the holidays with festive specials, to commemorate the most wonderful time of the year. One of the Georgia-based chicken chain’s locations, however, go one step further with their holiday traditions. Treat yourself this season at Chick-Fil-A in Athens, Georgia for a front-row parking spot to their epic holiday light spectacle! [Featured image: @Alex Clark via Facebook]
flagpole.com
Athens Cooks Opens, Special Holiday Menus and More Food News
Wondering what’s coming to the corner of College and Clayton streets downtown, in what was most recently Subway but is probably still best known as the former Cookies & Co. (even though that business has been closed for years)? It looks to be a second location of @local, a “coffeehouse and study lounge” that has its original in Covington. The menu is pretty much what you’d expect except for the fact that you can add glitter to your drink for a 75-cent upcharge.
luxury-houses.net
Private Retreat with Opulence and Elegance in Braselton, GA Hits Market for $2.498M
The Estate in Braselton is a luxurious home having all amenities, exquisite European style pool and commanding view of both signature 6th hole of the Legends Golf Course now available for sale. This home located at 5153 Legends Dr, Braselton, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Harrison – Sun Realty Group LLC (770-318-7973) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Braselton.
flagpole.com
Inflation and the Pandemic’s After-effects Are 86’ing Athens Restaurants
These are hard times in the restaurant business. In 2019, there were 19,000 restaurants in Georgia, according to Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association. About 60% of them closed after the pandemic hit in February, 2020; about 4,000 closed for good, she said. And for many,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Athens police hand out gift cards instead of traffic tickets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts announced its partnership with Athens police to launch a program which expected to increase vehicle and roadway safety for local drivers. According to a release, Advance’s store team presented Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a gift card donation totaling...
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
Athens doctor is target of harassment lawsuit
Nine women are accusing an Athens doctor of sexual harassment. The women were workers at the Heath Wealth Safe Clinic on Prince Avenue in Athens. They say they were subjected to inappropriate sexual advances from Dr. Subodh Agrawal. His office is disputing the allegations and the doctor has filed a countersuit.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
A-CC Commissioners sign off on Prince plan, solicit input on Comp plan
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners, in a unanimous vote in last night’s meeting at City Hall, voted to make permanent the Prince Avenue pilot project that has been in place since September: Prince will be three lanes—two lanes with a center turn lane--between Milledge Avenue and Pulaski Street. There are also new lanes for bicycles.
accesswdun.com
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed by car while walking on Cleveland Road near Bogart, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart. Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Barrow County (Barrow County, GA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Barrow County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened along Old Thompson Mill Road and State Route 211. According to the authorities, a major collision involved a dump truck, a FedEx truck, and an unidentified vehicle at around 12:05 p.m.
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
Gang unit secures another Athens indictment
A special gang prosecution unit run out of the state Attorney General’s Office has secured the indictment of another suspected gang member from Athens, the fifth so far: Kalip Sherman is 24 years old, from Athens. From the Georgia News Network…. Kalip Sherman, suspected of running with the Trey...
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
Barrow Co state Rep-elect arrested in Winder
A newly-elected state Representative is arrested on drug and theft charges in Barrow County. Danny Rampey, 67 years old from Statham, is accused of burglarizing a unit at an assisted living home. He’s a manager at Magnolia Estates in Winder. From the Georgia News Network... A 67 year-old Statham...
WMAZ
Image released of suspect wanted in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Center. It happened just before 6:20 a.m. outside the building as the officer, identified as Scott Riner, was on his way to work. He had worked there for 10 years.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Dumpster truck fire has shut down eastbound exit to N. Broad in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Dec. 14, 2022) – Just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes advised that the eastbound exit to N Broad Street from Highway 78 was currently closed due to a dumpster truck that had caught fire. Avoid the area.
