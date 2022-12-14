ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Robb Report

The Best Italian Restaurant in the World Is in Shanghai, According to a New Ranking

For some of the best Italian food, you might actually have to travel to … China? The 50 Top Italy organization revealed its 50 best Italian restaurants in the world earlier this week, with Da Vittorio Shanghai coming in at the top spot. There, executive chef Stefano Bacchelli is serving up “true excellence,” as the group put it in a statement. Da Vittorio Shanghai was the first restaurant opened by the Cerea family outside of Europe, and is one of just many outposts around the world. And while its food is surely standout, the fashion designer Brett Johnson once told Robb...
Boston

You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season

Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
New York Post

This is what people think makes the holidays festive

According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground.  A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
Eater

King Arthur Wants You to Love Holiday Baking

Holiday baking can feel like an ordeal (albeit one with great payoff), which is why for the past 20 years, bakers of all levels have turned to King Arthur Flour’s Baking School. With two locations in Vermont and Washington, as well as a slew of online classes, the long-standing flour and baking supply company has taught newbies and experienced bakers alike how to make everything from basic sandwich bread to croissants and eclairs. And around the holidays, things get busy. A quick look at the school’s virtual calendar shows classes for holiday favorites like ginger spice cookies, Parker House rolls, and various pies.
VERMONT STATE
momcollective.com

A Holiday Roast and a Meal Everyone will Remember with Michigan Beef

The holidays can evoke so many emotions and feelings. For us the nostalgia that holidays can bring can’t compare to any other time of the year. Lights twinkling, magic in the air, delicious smells all around, and the best foods filling our families with joy and love. This year we’ll be sharing one of our favorite holiday traditions, a holiday roast, to share with our loved ones. Come on in for the recipe from our partners at Michigan Beef Industry Commission (referred to as Michigan Beef throughout the post) and find out how to create a meal everyone will remember.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

'Harry & Meghan' Hits Huge Netflix Ratings Mark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, aptly titled Harry & Meghan, has been a ratings hit for Netflix. Deadline reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's series had the biggest debut ever for a documentary. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan premiered on Thursday on the streaming service. The next three will follow on Thursday, Dec. 15.

