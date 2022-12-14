ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home

For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To A Magical Maze Of Christmas Lights

You're probably familiar with the Christmas lights maze at Scottsdale's Enchant Christmas, but there's another lesser-known light maze that is just as magical. Only In Your State reported that Desert Farm Lights near Surprise is complete with over a million lights. Nearly half of the lights are part of a maze that makes you feel like you're wandering in a field of candy canes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views

42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ

