This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
fox10phoenix.com
'Seusspicious' passenger, hippo swallows toddler, big hats: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines
To a Grinchy-looking passenger in the HOV lane to a hippo partially swallowing a toddler, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Dec. 10-16 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Valley woman walking parade asking for new kidney
The Fiesta Bowl Parade is back on December 17th this year and it will be a long but worth it route for one Valley woman.
luxesource.com
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home
For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
fox10phoenix.com
The Coronado, beloved Phoenix vegan restaurant, at risk of closing permanently
PHOENIX - The Coronado, a beloved vegan restaurant in central Phoenix, is efforting one last push to get customers through their doors. If not, they'll have to close down permanently. The restaurant sitting on the corner of 12th Street and Oak has changed their hours and their menu, and the...
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
AZFamily
Phoenix-area homeless shelters in need of warm clothing as temperatures drop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeless shelters across the Valley are packed as people look to escape the cold. Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) say all 600-plus beds at one of their shelters are being used, and that their family shelter is also at capacity. It’s going to be a...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Mom Says She Wore Cat Costume to School Board Meeting to Protest Woke Agenda Forced on ‘Vulnerable’ Children
A Phoenix mother whose attendance at her local school board meeting in a cat costume went viral says she used that opportunity to protest the confusing message a transgender board member was sending to elementary school children. “This was a local school in my neighborhood where there was a member...
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man crashes into car, tries to kill driver to 'get the demon out': police
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A man has been accused of crashing into a car in Goodyear and attempting to kill the driver while two kids were in the vehicle. Police say Surprise resident Jesse Michael Scott, 32, rear-ended a vehicle near Estrella Parkway and Romley Road on Dec. 15. Scott reportedly...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To A Magical Maze Of Christmas Lights
You're probably familiar with the Christmas lights maze at Scottsdale's Enchant Christmas, but there's another lesser-known light maze that is just as magical. Only In Your State reported that Desert Farm Lights near Surprise is complete with over a million lights. Nearly half of the lights are part of a maze that makes you feel like you're wandering in a field of candy canes.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views
42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
Apache Junction Walmart employee gets the best holiday present she could ask for
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been to Walmart recently, you might have noticed one of the employees by the entrance greeting customers and checking receipts. It’s a job that Apache Junction employee Carman Kelly has done for a little over two years now, and she absolutely loves it.
Officer Tyler Moldovan opens up one year after getting shot 8 times
In the year since, family, friends and the community have watched as they hoped and prayed for a miracle. "We're praying that God pulls a miracle and we know he can," said Peter Torneanu, Tyler's uncle, after Tyler was shot. Moldovan wasn't expected to survive, but he did. "It just...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
