Study finds parasocial relationships on YouTube can help reduce prejudice towards people with mental health issues

An experimental study on university students explored whether electrical stimulation to the ventromedial prefrontal cortex region of the brain can prevent a person’s fear response to cues associated with unpleasant stimuli from returning after the person has learned to not react with fear to those stimuli. Results showed that the electrical stimulation of this brain region prevented the participants from being startled upon seeing the experimental cues and it also abolished the involuntary components of the fear response. The study was published in Translational Psychiatry.

1 HOUR AGO