Study finds parasocial relationships on YouTube can help reduce prejudice towards people with mental health issues

Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
Electrical stimulation to a specific region of the brain can block the return of fear responses, study finds
An experimental study on university students explored whether electrical stimulation to the ventromedial prefrontal cortex region of the brain can prevent a person’s fear response to cues associated with unpleasant stimuli from returning after the person has learned to not react with fear to those stimuli. Results showed that the electrical stimulation of this brain region prevented the participants from being startled upon seeing the experimental cues and it also abolished the involuntary components of the fear response. The study was published in Translational Psychiatry.
PsyPost
Students with trauma are not more likely to be triggered when reading potentially disturbing content, study finds
Modern academic literature often contains trigger warnings – statements intended to warn readers about potentially disturbing materials that might exacerbate their distress related to a previous trauma. However, a new experiment on U.S. students showed that reading passages about physical and sexual assault did not lead to much distress, regardless of trauma history, trigger warning type, and students post-traumatic disorder scores. The study was published in the Journal of American College Health.
PsyPost
Perfectionistic concerns are similarly apparent in patients with depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder
Mental illness can be associated with many dysfunctional beliefs or mental processes. A study published in PLOS One suggests that perfectionism is one such symptom that is especially prevalent in people with obsessive-compulsive disorder and in people with major depressive disorder. Major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are...
PsyPost
Individuals who are bullied in the workplace become more vulnerable to conspiracy theories, study finds
A new study published in Social Psychology investigated if there was a relationship between workplace bullying and belief in conspiracy theories. In a two-part study, one part correlational and one part experimental, the findings indicate that when someone is a victim of workplace bullying, they become more likely to believe in conspiracy theories. This research provides new clues into how people begin to believe in conspiracy theories.
PsyPost
Religion did not protect against racism’s harmful psychological impact on Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic
New psychology research indicates that religion provided little protection against racism-induced mental health issues among Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings have been published in the Journal of Religion and Health. The study was based on a body of research known as minority stress theory. Developed by researchers...
PsyPost
Up to 9% of LSD and psilocybin users report reoccurring effects after drug has worn off
New research published in the journal Psychopharmacology explored the occurrence of flashback phenomena — drug-like effects that spontaneously recur following hallucinogen exposure. The results from six placebo-controlled studies revealed that flashback phenomena occurred for up to 9.2% of participants after LSD or psilocybin exposure. In recent years, psychedelic drugs...
Comments / 0