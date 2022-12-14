Read full article on original website
Casey’s and Gatorade donate $20k to Knoxville nonprofit that benefits children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports is like music. It brings people of all backgrounds together. It also inspires people to go after their dreams. Whether they want to be the next Pat Summit or Peyton Manning, or even an engineer or lawyer. Regardless of the dream, sports may be the push to make it happen. This is a concept both Casey’s and Gatorade understood and that’s why they decided to donate $20,000 local organization here in Knoxville that works to bring the dreams of children to life.
Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity
As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
Truckloads of wreaths arrive in Knoxville to be placed on graves of veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Truckloads of wreaths arrived in Knoxville on Thursday from Maine. The wreaths are part of a national program meant to honor veterans who passed away. On Saturday, the wreaths will be placed on graves at Lyons View Veterans Cemetery, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville National Cemetery and many others. The annual event is usually a somber way to honor people who served in the military.
Playful puppy is looking for a new home
Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations
SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
Bird Control Efforts in Maryville
Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said...
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
Mother & daughter living life to the fullest while facing Rheumatoid Arthritis
An East Tennessee mother and daughter don’t just share a close bond. They also share a debilitating condition: Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
Blessings on Bell Street and Christmas in Burlington
KNOXVILLE, TN — The one day of the week it didn’t rain in Knoxville was filled with activities for children from one end of East Knoxville to the other. For almost ten hours children were treated to Santa arriving by a firetruck, bags of candy, hot chocolate and gifts.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 16-18
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
Knoxville church program praised as a model for homeless outreach
A recently-released report on homelessness in Knox County has shed light on a church's effort to combat the rising homeless population.
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced the success of a multi-agency operation dedicated to finding at-risk and missing children in Knox County. Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children throughout Knox County and the surrounding area. Certain criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic...
Sevier County Animal Care Center given Buc-ee’s pet clothes
While East Tennessee is awaiting for the Sevierville Buc-ee's location to open, "the friendliest beaver" is already making a positive impact in Sevier County with a gift to adoptable pets.
White rhino ‘Polly’ has died after 46 years at Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville announced on Friday that they were mourning the loss of Polly, a Southern white rhinoceros, and one of the zoo's most iconic residents.
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
