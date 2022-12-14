Read full article on original website
Accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident on the highway is causing major traffic congestion. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported on I-35 Exit 2. This has prompted the closure of the Ugarte Street on Ramp. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area but if you...
City of Laredo opens paisano rest stop on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the holidays get closer, the streets of Laredo will start to get busy as well as the roads leading into town. On Friday morning, the City of Laredo welcomed thousands of travelers as it opened its paisano rest stop to the traveling public. This year’s...
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a woman believed to be tied to a recent theft of an iPhone. According to Laredo Police, the incident was reported on Nov. 3 at the McDonald’s located at 2101 E Saunders Street. Laredo Police posted a picture of the...
Situation with barricaded man in north Laredo resolved without incident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has revealed new details about Tuesday night’s incident where a man barricaded himself inside a home on the 1600 block of Eagle Trace Drive. Police say family members called in on December 13 about a 30-year-old man going through an emotional...
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
Buy a bowl of menudo for Laredo Crime Stoppers
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents can now enjoy a tasty bowl of menudo and help a Laredo organization at the same time. Webb County Constable Precinct Four and Dos Marias are working together in efforts to support Laredo Crime Stoppers. For every bowl of menudo sold at the establishment,...
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who police say was barricaded inside a home in north Laredo has been detained. On Tuesday, December 13, a little after 6 p.m., the Laredo Police Department responded to a call regarding a barricaded man. The department said it was all happening by Eagle...
2,300+ vehicles with paisanos continue journey into Mexico
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of people are set to be reunited with their families in Mexico for the holiday season. Officials with the city of Laredo are expecting the high volumes of traffic to continue as more paisanos make their way through the city. At around 4:30 a.m. on...
Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The race to make it home for Christmas has officially begun for the thousands of travelers heading to Mexico for the holiday. Wednesday, December 14 marked the beginning of one of the busiest weeks of the well-known ‘Paisano season.’. Currently, hundreds of cars full of...
Up close look at technology Texas DPS uses to increase border security
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are over 2,000 state troopers in Texas and right now, the common trend for a criminal is to try and blend in with regular traffic. KGNS got an up-close look at some of the technology that goes into keeping the community safe. Around 10 miles...
Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After less than an hour of deliberation, a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is found not guilty. It’s the verdict Homer Chavez was expecting after he bedeviled, he was falsely accused of the crime. Chavez was arrested in 2021 after allegedly...
Relentless Border Cops Stop Northbound White Christmas on the Streets of Laredo
The first seizure occurred on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting soft drinks for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 89.33 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $1,192,746.
Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An operation to crackdown on illegal drug activity results in three arrests. The Laredo Police Department arrested Rene Flores, 42, Jose Antonio Ramirez, 34, and Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 34 in the case. The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 when officers conducted an operation focusing on...
Local elementary placed in ‘secure mode’ after suspect flees from police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police on the search for an individual near an elementary school caused the Laredo Independent School District to put a safety protocol in place. Honore Ligarde Elementary School was placed under a ‘secure mode’ on Tuesday morning, December 13. ‘Secure mode’ means the school was still in session, but the amount of school district police officers around the campus increased.
Laredo school districts respond to recent threat made by 19-year-old man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are releasing more information about an incident that shook up many parents and students in Laredo. On Wednesday night, KGNS reported that an alleged threat was made by a 19-year-old man who is now going through psychiatric evaluation. According to reports, the man allegedly made...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office awarded money for bulletproof vests
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanks to a significant donation, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be able to update one of its most vital equipment. More than $30,000 in donations from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will be used to purchase more than 40 new bulletproof vests.
All systems go for WBCA Stars and Stripes Air show Spectacular
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A WBCA tradition that paints the skies red, white and blue is two months away. The Stars and Stripes Air show Spectacular will take over the Laredo International Airport on Feb. 26, 2023. Spectators will be able to use the Maher entrance at the airport to...
A very pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning grab your jackets were going to be in the upper 40s to low 50s this morning and around 11AM temps should increase into the 60s. It’s going to be a pleasenat day with plenty of sunshine , calm winds and a high of 70 in the afternoon.
Blue Santa comes to town!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas may be ten days away, but Blue Santa came to town Thursday night. It wasn’t on a one-horse open sleigh, but Santa arrived on a Laredo Police SWAT vehicle. Several boys, girls and parents welcomed Blue Saint Nick at the Laredo Police Department headquarters.
Pet of the Week: Coco
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You just might be able to find a new furry friend in our Pet of the Week. Cynthia Gutierrez with the Laredo Animal Protective Society told us all about Coco. He’s a male mixed breed and is 6 months old. On Friday, December 16th, there...
