Read full article on original website
Related
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
The 39 best gifts under $25 for everyone on your holiday shopping list
From ice cream makers and board games to hot sauce and cold brew makers, here are our favorite cheap gifts that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
KLFY.com
Best gifts for people who are always cold
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for people who are always cold?. Layers of clothing, hot drink in any weather, and an overflowing basket of couch throw "“ the lovable traits of that friend or relative who’s always cold. They’re probably some of the easiest people to shop for since one can never have too many fuzzy socks and hat and scarf sets, right? Those default stocking stuffers are nice, but the following gift ideas will keep your beloved cozy, and show you don’t hold a grudge for them asking you to fiddle with the thermostat.
Editors’ picks: The 41 best holiday gifts our editors have ever given or received
Getting just the right gift can feel like a lot of pressure. While we’ve got plenty of ideas for what to get them, we also have firsthand experience with both giving and receiving lots and lots of different gifts.
Gift ideas for every man in your life
(BPT) - It’s that time of year again. With the holiday season quickly approaching, it can be tough to know what to get for each special person, especially the guy in your life. Oftentimes, we are left struggling to find something that they would appreciate, let alone actually use....
The Best Gifts to Get Your Wellness-Obsessed Friend, According to Your Budget
Nothing screams “holidays” like panicking over what to get your friends. Your family may be a bit easier to shop for — slippers for mom, a robe for dad, and gift cards for your siblings, but when it comes down to getting just the right present for your BFF, the pressure has never been higher. And when that friend just so happens to love all things health and wellness, you know there are only so many places that fit the bill of where a “self-care star” would shop. But fear not. Before you throw in the towel, Homedics may be just...
AOL Corp
20 of the best gifts under $20 that will please just about anyone this holiday season
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. So you only shopped for yourself at this...
The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022
Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
KHON2
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids
Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
10 tips for wrapping your holiday gifts
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson provides ways to spruce up holiday gift wrapping with different organizational tools and ways to wrap gifts in the weeks before Christmas..
MyStateline.com
10 best gifts for campers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Camping is a great way to connect with the outdoors. Some people prefer car camping where they can still use amenities and electricity, while others prefer a more rustic, backcountry experience. Because camping has become so popular and accessible, there are tons of products out there that make camping life more comfortable and enjoyable. When buying gifts for the outdoors lover in your life, items like camping chairs, cooking appliances and sleep-related gear are great choices.
Best Secret Santa gifts: 26 ideas for Christmas presents in 2022
Having a hard time picking out the right Secret Santa gift? We've compiled 26 budget-friendly Secret Santa gift ideas to please anyone and everyone.
Lilly Pulitzer Has the Best Festive Finds for Every Holiday Outfit
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. This holiday season, we’re looking forward to family dinners, spirited parties, hometown reunions, and gift exchanges… plus festive and chic outfits for each occasion! Your one-stop shop for a holiday […]
What Is 'Barbiecore’? Plus, How To Add This Style to Your Everyday Looks (Without Being Cringe)
Soft pink pastels are popping up everywhere. Bright magenta hues are being rocked more and more. Pink outfits are all over the place. But what is this trending style, anyway? Well, it's being referred to as 'Barbiecore,' and we've got all the details on its looks that are growing in popularity.
KRQE News 13
12 best gifts for couples
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
goodmorningamerica.com
Save big on holiday gifts with 40% off your purchase at Madewell
Madewell's latest sale is happening now and it's a great time to grab gifts for the family. Right now, take 40% off your purchase using code JOLLY. That includes products across multiple categories, including men's and women's clothing, accessories, shoes and more. All of that means there's plenty of opportunity...
Best Holiday Gifts for Compulsive Travelers
Some people travel for a living, jet-setting to different cities for business; others just have an insatiable hunger to explore, taking any spare weekend and vacation day to see someplace new. In either case, the best holiday gifts for travelers need to meet a certain criteria. They need to be durable, sleek, and versatile for […]
Peppercorn gift set recalled because of mold in one of the dried pepper varieties
Something South African has recalled its Peppercorn Collection Gift Set because mold has been detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper. According to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the set has a best-before-date of June 2024. In addition to the mold, aspergillus brasiliensis, Ochratoxin A, a mycotoxin, also was found in the long pepper.
Overpriced Holiday Shopping Items You Don’t Need To Add To Your Cart
Months of inflation have taken their toll, and there's just no way around it -- the holidays will be more expensive this year. But prices haven't risen equally across the board and a few key...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0