What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.

