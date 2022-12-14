ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Humane Society to host 2023 Penguin Plunge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You can take the plunge this winter and help save the lives of homeless animals in the Midstate. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area will be hosting the Penguin Plunge on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023. The plunge will take place at City Island Harrisburg Beach...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday. All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military IDs to receive these offers: A&S Dog Treats […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year?. With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out these new exhibits and foods.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Wawa is flying into York County soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy