Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
New burger to debut in food court at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
Hungry visitors at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show have a new food to look forward to when the show opens in January. The PA Mushroom Farmers announced on Friday they will sell a new Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger. Made from a blend of 60% grass-fed beef and 40% mushrooms, the...
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
abc27.com
Humane Society to host 2023 Penguin Plunge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You can take the plunge this winter and help save the lives of homeless animals in the Midstate. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area will be hosting the Penguin Plunge on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023. The plunge will take place at City Island Harrisburg Beach...
Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary
A Pennsylvania woman quit her job as a makeup artist to open a farm animal sanctuary after visiting one herself — Here With Us Farm Sanctuary houses hundreds of farm animals in need.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
Harrisburg doctor led school desegregation fight 70 years ago | Column
He was a doctor, but he didn’t just mend bodies. He also sought to change minds. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PETA blames Pennsylvania barn fire that killed 250K chickens on non-vegans
Thousands of chickens were killed after a fire broke out at a Lebanon County farm this week. Now animal rights group PETA is blaming their deaths on those who don’t follow a vegan lifestyle. SIMILAR STORIES: PETA asks for federal investigation into treatment of lab monkeys after Pa. crash,...
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday. All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military IDs to receive these offers: A&S Dog Treats […]
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
abc27.com
What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year?. With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out these new exhibits and foods.
local21news.com
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
Lancaster Farming
New Indoor Hydroponic Vertical Farm Will Grow Greens for Multiple Northeast US Cities
An indoor vertical farm capable of producing seven tons of greens daily will open in northeastern Pennsylvania. Crop One Holdings, which has vertical farms in Massachusetts and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, has chosen Hazle Township, Luzerne County, as the first location of the 10 farms it plans to build over the next five years.
Gettysburg author invites readers into her world
Hannah Meeson wants everyone to meet the characters who have lived inside her head for more than 30 years. “I think about them every night before I go to bed, even to this day,” the Gettysburg author recently said. Meeson, who writes under the name Hannah Rae, first started...
abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
WGAL
Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
