Dad of missing NY student Ken DeLand pushes back on French official’s claims

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The New York college student who went missing while studying abroad in France was in a “fragile mood” when he vanished — though his family pushed back on authorities’ claim that he left “voluntarily.”

Ken DeLand Jr., 22, a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, last contacted his family on Nov. 27 on WhatsApp, three days before his phone last pinged, police said.

A police report from the French Interior Ministry obtained by French media described DeLand as in a “fragile mood” and possibly “depressed.”

The Nov. 29 disparition inquiétante — or serious missing persons — report also noted that the student “does not speak French well.”

DeLand had been attending the University of Grenoble Alpes but was struggling with the adjustment while living in the country, Grenoble prosecutor Eric Vaillant told French media .

Ken DeLand Jr., a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, was in a "fragile mood" and possibly "depressed" when he vanished, according to French authorities.
“The young man reportedly told several people that he had arrived in France underprepared and was having difficulty making friends,” Vaillant said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the young man’s father pushed back on the prosecutor’s comments.

“I just challenge that French prosecutor — he doesn’t know our son,” Kenneth DeLand Sr. told CNN , adding that Vaillant was “making statements based on a person he does not know.”

Deland Jr. last contacted his family on Nov. 27 on WhatsApp, three days before his phone last pinged, police said.
Authorities have said DeLand apparently left Grenoble voluntarily.

The elder DeLand said his son had been traveling with friends and that he never gave any indication he was having difficulty making friends.

“We were in constant contact. If it wasn’t every day, it was every other day,” DeLand Sr. told CNN.

Authorities have said DeLand apparently left Grenoble voluntarily.
The US State Department is "aware of reports of a US citizen missing in France," a spokesperson told CNN.
He also said the family feels “left in the dark” about the investigation because of French privacy laws and has reached out to the US Embassy for help.

“There’s no reciprocation of information. That privacy act prevents disclosure of information. You can give them information but they cannot give you information,” DeLand Sr. said.

“I’ve called the local police departments, and the same thing is in effect in the French police departments that are local to that area in which he was last seen. So, it’s very limiting,” he told CNN.

DeLand had been attending the University of Grenoble Alpes.
Deland was said to be struggling with the adjustment while living in the country, Grenoble prosecutor Eric Vaillant told French media.
The US State Department is “aware of reports of a US citizen missing in France,” a spokesperson told CNN.

“When a US citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can,” the rep said.

St. John Fisher University “will continue to do all it can to assist in the investigation to find Kenneth DeLand,” the school told CNN in a statement.

Kenneth DeLand said the family feels "left in the dark" about the investigation because of French privacy laws.
“University officials have stayed in close contact with the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS) who is working with local law enforcement on the search, as well as Kenneth’s family to offer support to them during this time. Our campus community remains hopeful that Kenneth will be found safe and return home,” it said.

Meanwhile, a Boy Scout official who knew DeLand, an Eagle Scout in Clifton Springs, for eight years also took issue with the idea that the student struggled to make friends.

“He’s very sociable, very outgoing. You know, as far as you know, that’s definitely uncharacteristic as far as not being able to make friends,” Jim Conners, committee chair for Boy Scout Troop 59, told Fox News Digital.

DeLand was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a red jacket, scarf, gray beanie, and blue plants.
DeLand's family has launched a website where people can share tips and information.
“I remember wherever we were, he could find somebody to talk to, and I’m sure he gets that from his father. Because his father can talk to anybody and carry on a conversation. Doesn’t matter who it is,” he added.

DeLand was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a red jacket, scarf, gray beanie and blue plants.

According to a bank statement, he spent $8.40 on Dec. 3 at a sports store in the southeastern city of Montelimar.

DeLand’s family has launched a website — findkendeland.com — where people can share tips and information.

“I’m hoping that Interpol has gotten involved, and we’ve been interviewed by several news media stations,” DeLand Sr. told CNN. “And we’re hoping we can, with your help and the help of others, we can get the word out there.”

