ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vandy Cornerback Headed to Hula Bowl All-Star Game

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ae3f1_0jiPL0Mt00

From VUCommodores.com

Former Vanderbilt Football cornerback Jeremy Lucien has accepted an invitation to play in the 77th Hula Bowl All-Star Game.

The game will be held in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, January 14. The annual contest moved to the mainland when it was resurrected in 2022 and is now played at the University of Central Florida’s UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium

Lucien played in all 12 games in his only year at Vanderbilt. He totaled 47 tackles on the year, including a Commodore-best eight against Ole Miss. He came to Vanderbilt following four years at UConn, where he made 28 tackles in 29 games for the Huskies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sumner County Source

3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Chargers

The Titans (7-6) travel to Los Angeles this Sunday to face the Chargers (7-6) on CBS at 3:25 PM. These Two Franchises Have Been Playing Each Other Since 1960 The Chargers and then Oilers first played in the 1960 season. LA leads the all-time series with a record of 28-18-1. The Titans won their last […] The post 3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Chargers appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters

The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. The ceremony featured reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson; Nashville Mayor John Cooper; Deana Ivey of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp; AJ Capital Partners CEO and Founder Ben Weprin; and ACM officials including Academy Board of Director Officers and members.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Ray Collins

Jonathan “Johnny” Ray Collins, age 66, of Portland, passed away on December 11th, 2022 at Portland Tristar ER. Mr. Collins was born in Portland, TN to the late Larry Joe Collins & the late Wanda Jean Wallace Collins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins is preceded in...
PORTLAND, TN
Sumner County Source

Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee

The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes. “Part of the reason I […] The post Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Sumner County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Sumner County Source

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Elgia ‘Leroy’ Link

Mr. Elgia “Leroy” Link, age 74 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at his residence. Leroy was born on October 18, 1948 in Franklin, Kentucky to the late John Thomas and Emma Ruth Link. Leroy is survived by his sisters, Lucille Link Bruce and...
PORTLAND, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Forrest Gene Holland

Forrest Gene Holland, 75 of Portland, Tn., passed Saturday, December 3, 2022, he was born March 20, 1947 to the late Forrest Pearson Holland and Jean Crunk Holland. Mr. Holland is survived by his wife, Marilyn Holland; sons, Jeremy Holland(Aggie Van Houdt) of Kirkland, Wa., Travis Holland of Goodlettsville; grandchildren, Ashley Holland(Sam Burbank), Zane Pearson Holland, Cheyenne Wahto(Seth), Brittany Holland, Courtney Holland, Jordan Holland, Taylor Holland; great-grandchildren, Bennett Holland, Violet Burbank, Jonathan Heughan, Keaton Heughan, Nicholas Wilbanks Jr. and Ripleigh Wilbanks; stepdaughters, Margaret Scot Smith (Jeff Wilemon) of St. Petersburg, FL, Shelley Bullock(Scott) of Nolensville, TN; step-grandchildren, Halie Bullock, Hunter Bullock and Lainey Wilemon.
PORTLAND, TN
Sumner County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. 1Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo

Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and runs through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns […] The post Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville

Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, December 15 using access code CHEER with public sale of tickets starting on Friday, December 16th. Find tickets here. The Kennedy Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill –  You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of […] The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
722
Followers
3K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy