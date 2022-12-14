9 ‘Real Housewives’ gift ideas for the Bravo fan in your life

Want “Housewives” fans to say “Bravo” to your gifting skills?

While you can’t make new episodes — or the “RHONY” reboot — drop sooner, there are plenty of ways to fuel their fandom without the need for behind-the-scenes secrets or a Bravoleb-sized budget.

From sunny Beverly Hills to snowy Salt Lake City, the TV franchise is filled with a plethora of personalities, “Housewife”-helmed businesses and instantly recognizable references.

So regardless which show your giftee prefers, we’ve rounded up nine picks to add a little “Housewives” to their homes.

After all, while the Bravolebs are known for keeping receipts, so to speak, your giftees likely won’t want the gift receipts for these.

Literie

Sprinkle cookies may not be Teresa Giudice’s favorite (that would be pignoli cookies, of course), but this “RHONJ” feud-inspired candle just might be a new favorite for your Bravo-loving giftee.

It’s part of Literie’s candle collaboration with Bravo , which also includes another holiday creation — an “RHOBH”-inspired Snowing in Pasadena Candle ($45) — in addition to five everyday votives ranging from Go to Sleep! ($45) to September, Spring, Summer ($45).

Bravo TV

Help them kick their feet up in style for a “Real Housewives” marathon with these; the I Made it Nice Socks ($20) are another excellent option.

Bravo TV

Nothing says “winter” quite like snowflakes. And while you can’t buy an “RHOSLC” snowflake, you can give a “Hi baby gorgeous” phone case.

Bravo TV

While watching your favorite stars spill the tea onscreen, sip your beverage of choice in a “Housewives”-themed mug. Make it nice (not naughty) with a “RHONY”-inspired design emblazoned with Dorinda Medley’s iconic quote, or opt for the “I Need My Own Bravo Show” Mug ($19).

And if you’re still decking the halls, don’t forget to check out the Bluestone Manor Bourbon founder’s decorating must-haves .

Bravo TV

For more drama-dedicated drinkware , there are options including the “Who Gon’ Check Me, Boo?” Wine Glass ($18), referencing Shereé Whitfield’s iconic line on “RHOA.”

Bravo TV

Run, don’t walk, to grab this sweatshirt in time for the holidays.

Tatcha

Kathy Hilton keeps her skin hydrated with this celeb-loved face mist, which she once pulled out of her purse and spritzed on in a scene with Kyle Richards on “RHOBH.”

La Dame by Karen Huger

Looking for a “Housewives” gift for the home? “RHOP” star Karen Huger’s fragrance line includes this gift-ready set.

Vamderpump Rosé

Toast to the New Year with a glass of Lisa Vanderpump’s rosé.