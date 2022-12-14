ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 ‘Real Housewives’ gift ideas for the Bravo fan in your life

By Hannah Southwick
Want “Housewives” fans to say “Bravo” to your gifting skills?

While you can’t make new episodes — or the “RHONY” reboot — drop sooner, there are plenty of ways to fuel their fandom without the need for behind-the-scenes secrets or a Bravoleb-sized budget.

From sunny Beverly Hills to snowy Salt Lake City, the TV franchise is filled with a plethora of personalities, “Housewife”-helmed businesses and instantly recognizable references.

So regardless which show your giftee prefers, we’ve rounded up nine picks to add a little “Housewives” to their homes.

After all, while the Bravolebs are known for keeping receipts, so to speak, your giftees likely won’t want the gift receipts for these.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1HYq_0jiPKtDC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xyi88_0jiPKtDC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcDGe_0jiPKtDC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCokR_0jiPKtDC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Up680_0jiPKtDC00 Literie Sprinkle Cookies Candle ($45)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08no9Z_0jiPKtDC00
Literie

Sprinkle cookies may not be Teresa Giudice’s favorite (that would be pignoli cookies, of course), but this “RHONJ” feud-inspired candle just might be a new favorite for your Bravo-loving giftee.

It’s part of Literie’s candle collaboration with Bravo , which also includes another holiday creation — an “RHOBH”-inspired Snowing in Pasadena Candle ($45) — in addition to five everyday votives ranging from Go to Sleep! ($45) to September, Spring, Summer ($45).

buy now Come Back Later I’m Watching Bravo” Socks ($20)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042jMR_0jiPKtDC00
Bravo TV

Help them kick their feet up in style for a “Real Housewives” marathon with these; the I Made it Nice Socks ($20) are another excellent option.

buy now Candy Heart Hi Baby Case ($25)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPXPx_0jiPKtDC00
Bravo TV

Nothing says “winter” quite like snowflakes. And while you can’t buy an “RHOSLC” snowflake, you can give a “Hi baby gorgeous” phone case.

buy now “How Am I Doing?” Mug ($19)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLMwK_0jiPKtDC00
Bravo TV

While watching your favorite stars spill the tea onscreen, sip your beverage of choice in a “Housewives”-themed mug. Make it nice (not naughty) with a “RHONY”-inspired design emblazoned with Dorinda Medley’s iconic quote, or opt for the “I Need My Own Bravo Show” Mug ($19).

And if you’re still decking the halls, don’t forget to check out the Bluestone Manor Bourbon founder’s decorating must-haves .

buy now “Who Gon’ Check Me, Boo?” Wine Glass ($18)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xklPE_0jiPKtDC00
Bravo TV

For more drama-dedicated drinkware , there are options including the “Who Gon’ Check Me, Boo?” Wine Glass ($18), referencing Shereé Whitfield’s iconic line on “RHOA.”

buy now “I Run Bravo Marathons” Sweatshirt ($45)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EoqJ_0jiPKtDC00
Bravo TV

Run, don’t walk, to grab this sweatshirt in time for the holidays.

buy now Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSo6C_0jiPKtDC00
Tatcha

Kathy Hilton keeps her skin hydrated with this celeb-loved face mist, which she once pulled out of her purse and spritzed on in a scene with Kyle Richards on “RHOBH.”

buy now Karen Huger Luxury Gift Set Home Fragrance ($50)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23osDM_0jiPKtDC00
La Dame by Karen Huger

Looking for a “Housewives” gift for the home? “RHOP” star Karen Huger’s fragrance line includes this gift-ready set.

buy now Vanderpump Rosé ($20)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248WUi_0jiPKtDC00
Vamderpump Rosé

Toast to the New Year with a glass of Lisa Vanderpump’s rosé.

buy now

