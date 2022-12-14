ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Will Smith reveals he dropped 30 pounds after viral ‘dad bod’ pic

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wlTQ_0jiPKrRk00

Will Smith says his viral “dad bod” picture from May 2021 spurred a 30-pound weight loss for his role in “Emancipation.”

The 54-year-old actor sat down with his three children — Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22 — during Wednesday’s episode of the “Red Table Talk” to discuss how playing a former slave named Peter “absolutely changed” his life.

“You guys may remember I posted the out of shape … the ‘dad bod’ picture,” he said. “The ‘dad bod’ picture was my beginning of preparation to lose weight for Peter. I was probably 225-ish when I started and at the lowest, on the movie, I got to 195.”

The film, which is based on a true story, documents Peter’s journey through the swamps of Louisiana after he was nearly whipped to death on a plantation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NClvC_0jiPKrRk00
The actor revealed he weighed around 225 pounds when his viral “dad bod” photo was taken.
Instagram/Will Smith

Although Will wanted to lose weight for his own personal satisfaction , he also knew how important the drastic weight loss would be for the context of the film.

“For me, the physicality is a big part of what makes people go, ‘Woah!'” he continued. “To be able to transition and manipulate your body as an actor is a big part of the suspension of disbelief for people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atN7I_0jiPKrRk00
Smith says filming in the “hot” swamps helped him lean out.
Instagram/Will Smith

In addition to fine-tuning his diet and exercising for two hours a day , Will said the harsh filming conditions helped him shed some extra pounds.

“Actually being out in the swamps … it’s hot, it’s nasty,” he explained. “You’re actually in the swamp, so your hands are dirty so you don’t really want to grab food and eat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32m8Lz_0jiPKrRk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqPj5_0jiPKrRk00

Prior to shooting the emotional film, the Academy Award winner admitted he was in the “worst shape of my life” after spending “countless days grazing through the pantry” during quarantine.

At the time, the father of three shared a shirtless photo with his 62 million Instagram followers — who were quick to support his new body.

In the snap, the “Aladdin” actor showed off his bare chest and stomach in an unzipped blue hoodie and tight black shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yKtG_0jiPKrRk00
The actor says playing Peter “absolutely changed” his life.
Getty Images

Shortly after vowing to make some changes on social media, Will started filming the process for his YouTube Originals miniseries “Best Shape of My Life.”

Start streaming Will’s takeover on “Red Table Talk” with Willow, Jaden and Trey on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Soap Dish

Chris Rock Slap: Will Smith Hoping To Be An Oscars Contender Despite Ban

Will Smith says he hopes slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars does not affect how the team behind his new film Emancipation are recognized in the upcoming awards season. The Hollywood star said that while he understood if people were “not ready” for his comeback at the 2023 awards circuit, the film’s production team should not be “penalized.” Here’s what you need to know.
Page Six

Inside Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ family: The ‘Ellen’ DJ’s wife and kids

Stephen “tWitch” Boss had a beautiful life with his wife and three kids before his untimely death. The professional dancer – best known for competing on “So You Think You Can Dance” and his beloved role as a DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – died by suicide on Dec. 13 in a Los Angeles hotel room. Just days before his passing, the “Magic Mike XXL” star and Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. He also leaves behind their three children – Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. Boss and Holker had a mutual love of dance and started dating after they both starred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian reveals nephew Mason is ‘taller’ than she is in birthday tribute

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason is officially a teenager — and taller than his aunt Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty creator posted proof of the 13-year-old’s height via her Instagram Stories Wednesday. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now,” Kim, 42, wrote to her nephew. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy birthday.” Kim stood back-to-back with the teen in the social media upload. Kourtney, for her part, honored both Mason and his brother, Reign, 8, in a post of her own as the siblings share...
ALABAMA STATE
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff

Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife told cops there were no ‘issues’ when he left: report

Allison Holker reportedly told police officers on Tuesday that there weren’t any “issues” when her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, left their home the previous day. When the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro entered a Los Angeles Police Department branch, she claimed Boss had departed without an “argument” and didn’t take his car, TMZ reported Thursday. Law enforcement officials allegedly told the outlet that cops were considering Boss’ absence a “critical missing persons” case when his body was discovered at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., a mile from his family’s home. The 40-year-old died by suicide. The late “So You Think...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach walk arm-in-arm after date amid ‘GMA3’ affair drama

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach put on a united and happy front in their first public sighting since getting suspended from “Good Morning America 3” over their alleged affair. Even though their professional careers are hanging in the balance while ABC conducts an investigation into the nature of their relationship, the co-anchors appeared carefree and committed to one another while strolling the rainy streets of New York City on Thursday — arm-in-arm. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two were seen smiling and laughing as they made their way down the sidewalk following a presumed lunch date at Capital Grille. Holmes,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah reveals she attempted suicide over Instagram trolling

Jen Shah says she tried to take her life after Angie and Chris Harrington used her name for their troll Instagram account amid her fraud scandal. During Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the 49-year-old told co-star Whitney Rose that she was so overwhelmed with everything happening in her life that she was suicidal. “I tried to commit suicide and my husband had to take me to the hospital,” she said, adding that “the whole Angie Harrington and Chris Harrington [thing] affected me so much that I tried to take my life.” In the midst of Shah’s fraud...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Collider

‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter

The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
Page Six

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes keeping their distance amid affair backlash: report

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have reportedly been keeping their distance while ABC decides whether the two will return to host “GMA3.” “They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision,” an insider told the Daily Mail on Tuesday. “Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have.” Page Six previously confirmed that the co-anchors would remain off “GMA3” indefinitely after ABC News president Kim Godwin emailed staffers to say they will maintain a “rotation of anchors” while they...
GoldDerby

Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Page Six

Page Six

162K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy