ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein responds to Lenny’s claim she brought 2 lovers to their party

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAADF_0jiPKpgI00

Lisa Hochstein denied estranged husband Lenny Hochstein’s claims that she brought two men she was romancing to their joint Halloween party.

“So there is no truth to that whatsoever,” Lisa exclusively told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” co-host Danny Murphy in a new episode dropping Wednesday.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star added that even if it were true, it shouldn’t be a problem considering he has fully moved on with his new girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa.

“Honestly, even if I was dating, that’s my own private business,” she said. “Like, why would somebody that left me for someone else even comment on something like that after months later when he’s fully in a relationship?”

Lisa added, “It’s just untrue.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QK46L_0jiPKpgI00
Lisa Hochstein denied Lenny’s claim that she invited two men she was romantically involved with to their Halloween party.
lisahochstein/Instagram

The reality star slammed the plastic surgeon for continuing to drag her so publicly, telling us she is just trying to get through their divorce and move on.

“It’s unbelievable to me that he just won’t stop talking to the press,” she said. “It didn’t need to go this far, but he’s been talking since day one. I have been very quiet, you know, and I am almost forced to address these things on the show because he did it himself. He went to the press and now it’s public.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEjO4_0jiPKpgI00
Lisa also slammed Lenny for constantly airing their personal business.
lisahochstein/Instagram

Lisa also confirmed her dating status to Page Six amid rumors that she is seeing Introhive CEO Jody Glidden .

“He’s my friend. I’m not like dating anyone seriously at all,” Lisa asserted. “Like, you know, of course, I have friends. I meet people. I’m, you know, I’m not dead. Like, it’s been seven months [since the breakup.] But, you know, there’s no, like, serious relationship on the horizon. I’m just trying to live my life and have fun.”

Page Six exclusively reported on Tuesday that Lenny claimed that Lisa brought two men she was romantically involved with to their massive Halloween bash in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7tOi_0jiPKpgI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBiAs_0jiPKpgI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1APP_0jiPKpgI00

In court documents obtained exclusively by Page Six, Lenny claimed, “Not only did [Lisa] invite over 100 guests of her own choosing to the party, [Lisa] also invited at least two male guests who [Lisa] has been romantically involved with during the pendency of this dissolution proceeding, if not earlier.”

The self-proclaimed “boob god” also denied Lisa’s claim that he spent $100,000 on the spooky soirée, claiming that he actually forked over $540,000 for the fête.

The exes’ Halloween bash came five months after Lenny filed to divorce his wife of 12 years . The duo share two kids: Logan, 7, and Elle, 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PXTe_0jiPKpgI00
The “Real Housewives of Miami” star claimed she isn’t seeing anyone seriously amid rumors she is dating Jody Glidden.
lisahochstein/Instagram

Lenny and Lisa’s relationship began to crumble back in May when rumors swirled that he was cheating on her with Mazepa. Page Six exclusively reported at the time that Lisa confronted Lenny and Mazepa at a Miami nightclub , where sources said that “drinks were thrown.”

And within a week, Lenny was seen publicly canoodling with Mazepa outside a buzzy Miami restaurant.

Lisa exclusively told Page Six that she was “blindsided” by their breakup — though Lenny claims that he and his ex had been sleeping in separate beds for some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061tdV_0jiPKpgI00
Lisa pointed out that it shouldn’t matter whom she dates since Lenny has a new girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa.
lisahochstein/Instagram

Lenny has since faced backlash after being caught on a “RHOM” hot mic dragging Lisa through the mud.

For her part, Lisa has also found herself in hot water amid her feud with Lenny’s new girlfriend. Mazepa claimed that the Peacock star created fake Instagram accounts to bully her online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyDzE_0jiPKpgI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSoCP_0jiPKpgI00

Mazepa filed a restraining order against Lisa in July, but a judge dismissed the request, and Lisa was cleared.

Lisa told Page Six that Mazepa tried to “portray herself as a victim” and “vilify” her throughout the proceedings and that she was happy to be fully exonerated.

Mazepa fired back that Lisa admitted in court that she created troll accounts , though Lisa denied that claim too.

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, wife Allison celebrated anniversary days before his death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death by suicide. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker gushed in a sweet post to her Instagram last Saturday. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!!” she continued. “I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary#bosswedding2013.” Holker, 34, included a slideshow of photos from their wedding day to the tune...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Inside Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ family: The ‘Ellen’ DJ’s wife and kids

Stephen “tWitch” Boss had a beautiful life with his wife and three kids before his untimely death. The professional dancer – best known for competing on “So You Think You Can Dance” and his beloved role as a DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – died by suicide on Dec. 13 in a Los Angeles hotel room. Just days before his passing, the “Magic Mike XXL” star and Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. He also leaves behind their three children – Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. Boss and Holker had a mutual love of dance and started dating after they both starred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife told cops there were no ‘issues’ when he left: report

Allison Holker reportedly told police officers on Tuesday that there weren’t any “issues” when her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, left their home the previous day. When the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro entered a Los Angeles Police Department branch, she claimed Boss had departed without an “argument” and didn’t take his car, TMZ reported Thursday. Law enforcement officials allegedly told the outlet that cops were considering Boss’ absence a “critical missing persons” case when his body was discovered at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., a mile from his family’s home. The 40-year-old died by suicide. The late “So You Think...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss said he was ‘thankful for life’ 2 weeks before suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss said he was “thankful for life” just two weeks before his tragic death by suicide. “Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life,” the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ captioned an Instagram photo on Nov. 24 while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. “Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾,” he added with the hashtags #bossfamily and #turkeyday. In the picture, Boss had on a big smile as he posed in front of a table filled with food beside his wife, Allison Holker, and their three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Several...
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ eerie last words to his grandfather revealed

Stephen “tWitch” Boss eerily expressed how much he loved his grandfather just days before his death by suicide. “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy Boss told the Daily Mail Wednesday. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?” Eddy, 84, confirmed he had talked with his grandson multiple times before Stephen’s tragic death and had not noticed any signs that the dancer was struggling with his mental health. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” he shared. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that...
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff

Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
Page Six

Channing Tatum has ‘no words’ after Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death

Channing Tatum issued a heartbreaking statement following the tragic death of his friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “I have no words. There aren’t any. My head or heart can not understand this,” the “21 Jump Street” star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “There is just so much… i don’t know where to begin. I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.” Tatum, 42, penned his emotional tribute alongside a photo of him and Boss shirtless with backward baseball hats on the set of 2015’s “Magic Mike XXL.” The former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ died by suicide Tuesday. He was 40. The Los Angeles County medical...
Page Six

Ellen DeGeneres ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death

Ellen DeGeneres is devastated over the death of her longtime friend and colleague Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” the comedian, 64, wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of the pair hugging. She added, “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss began working as a guest DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014, and he was promoted to co-executive producer of the daytime talk show in 2020. Prior to “Ellen”...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian reveals nephew Mason is ‘taller’ than she is in birthday tribute

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason is officially a teenager — and taller than his aunt Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty creator posted proof of the 13-year-old’s height via her Instagram Stories Wednesday. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now,” Kim, 42, wrote to her nephew. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy birthday.” Kim stood back-to-back with the teen in the social media upload. Kourtney, for her part, honored both Mason and his brother, Reign, 8, in a post of her own as the siblings share...
ALABAMA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Hochstein seen ‘canoodling’ tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden

Maybe he was one of the two men she was romancing on Halloween. Lisa Hochstein got cozy with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden on Monday night at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shares, adding that Pippen was also nestling rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The onlooker also says the “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars took a photo with a fan. Paparazzi caught the group departing the hotspot, and despite Pippen, 48, claiming on the late-night Bravo show that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Cher says late mother Georgia Holt ‘was in so much pain’ before death

Cher reflected on her final moments with her mother, Georgia Holt, just days after announcing her death at the age of 96. “The truth…. She’s been Sick, &rallying, she then got bad, She was in so much pain,” the 76-year-old singer wrote on Twitter Tuesday. She continued “Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long[er] Here.” The “Believe” singer was the first person to confirm the sad news on Dec. 11, tweeting, “mom is gone,” with a sad face emoji. Holt’s death came after battling numerous illnesses over...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop

Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Prince Harry reveals the pact Prince William broke: It was ‘heartbreaking’

Prince Harry claims his brother, Prince William, broke a pact the pair made not to let their offices trade negative press stories about each other. “William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” he said in the latest episodes of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.” “I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading,” said the Duke of Sussex, 38, “and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

162K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy