Lisa Hochstein responds to Lenny’s claim she brought 2 lovers to their party

Lisa Hochstein denied estranged husband Lenny Hochstein’s claims that she brought two men she was romancing to their joint Halloween party.

“So there is no truth to that whatsoever,” Lisa exclusively told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” co-host Danny Murphy in a new episode dropping Wednesday.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star added that even if it were true, it shouldn’t be a problem considering he has fully moved on with his new girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa.

“Honestly, even if I was dating, that’s my own private business,” she said. “Like, why would somebody that left me for someone else even comment on something like that after months later when he’s fully in a relationship?”

Lisa added, “It’s just untrue.”

Lisa Hochstein denied Lenny’s claim that she invited two men she was romantically involved with to their Halloween party. lisahochstein/Instagram

The reality star slammed the plastic surgeon for continuing to drag her so publicly, telling us she is just trying to get through their divorce and move on.

“It’s unbelievable to me that he just won’t stop talking to the press,” she said. “It didn’t need to go this far, but he’s been talking since day one. I have been very quiet, you know, and I am almost forced to address these things on the show because he did it himself. He went to the press and now it’s public.”

Lisa also slammed Lenny for constantly airing their personal business. lisahochstein/Instagram

Lisa also confirmed her dating status to Page Six amid rumors that she is seeing Introhive CEO Jody Glidden .

“He’s my friend. I’m not like dating anyone seriously at all,” Lisa asserted. “Like, you know, of course, I have friends. I meet people. I’m, you know, I’m not dead. Like, it’s been seven months [since the breakup.] But, you know, there’s no, like, serious relationship on the horizon. I’m just trying to live my life and have fun.”

Page Six exclusively reported on Tuesday that Lenny claimed that Lisa brought two men she was romantically involved with to their massive Halloween bash in October.

In court documents obtained exclusively by Page Six, Lenny claimed, “Not only did [Lisa] invite over 100 guests of her own choosing to the party, [Lisa] also invited at least two male guests who [Lisa] has been romantically involved with during the pendency of this dissolution proceeding, if not earlier.”

The self-proclaimed “boob god” also denied Lisa’s claim that he spent $100,000 on the spooky soirée, claiming that he actually forked over $540,000 for the fête.

The exes’ Halloween bash came five months after Lenny filed to divorce his wife of 12 years . The duo share two kids: Logan, 7, and Elle, 2.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star claimed she isn’t seeing anyone seriously amid rumors she is dating Jody Glidden. lisahochstein/Instagram

Lenny and Lisa’s relationship began to crumble back in May when rumors swirled that he was cheating on her with Mazepa. Page Six exclusively reported at the time that Lisa confronted Lenny and Mazepa at a Miami nightclub , where sources said that “drinks were thrown.”

And within a week, Lenny was seen publicly canoodling with Mazepa outside a buzzy Miami restaurant.

Lisa exclusively told Page Six that she was “blindsided” by their breakup — though Lenny claims that he and his ex had been sleeping in separate beds for some time.

Lisa pointed out that it shouldn’t matter whom she dates since Lenny has a new girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa. lisahochstein/Instagram

Lenny has since faced backlash after being caught on a “RHOM” hot mic dragging Lisa through the mud.

For her part, Lisa has also found herself in hot water amid her feud with Lenny’s new girlfriend. Mazepa claimed that the Peacock star created fake Instagram accounts to bully her online.

Mazepa filed a restraining order against Lisa in July, but a judge dismissed the request, and Lisa was cleared.

Lisa told Page Six that Mazepa tried to “portray herself as a victim” and “vilify” her throughout the proceedings and that she was happy to be fully exonerated.

Mazepa fired back that Lisa admitted in court that she created troll accounts , though Lisa denied that claim too.