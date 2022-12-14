OLD COLLEGE TRY: Former preps slog it out on next level

Former Bartlesville High hardwood scrapper Barron Tanner continues to help energize East Central University’s men’s hoops team to competitive combativeness.

In the Tigers’ latest outing — a 63-60 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma — Tanner dialed in two three-pointers, pulled down two boards, handed out two assists, blocked a shot and annexed a steal.

He flushed 2-of-4 three-pointers and scored 11 points in a three-point setback to Southern Nazarene University, 68-65. He also brought down three boards and recorded a steal.

Three games ago, Tanner fueled East Central’s 75-71 victory against Northwestern Oklahoma by skinning the nets with 13 points — including 3-of-4 treys — secured four rebounds, swatted a shot and notched a steal.

Tanner is on his third (and final) stop in college hoops. He started out at Northern Oklahoma College, and played a couple of years at Salem (W. Va.) University prior to arriving in Ada.

In addition to his contributions to the Bartlesville basketball program, he also made an impact his senior year on the football team.

His father, also named Barron, is a former NFL player, principally for the Miami Dolphins.

Following is a glance at how other former area preps have fared in recent college action.

JUNE HARRIS

(Bartlesville)

North Texas swimming

In a meet last fall against the University of Incarnate Word, Harris hustled to fifth in the women’s 50 freestyle.

North Texas competed in a competition in Little Rock (Ark.) and Harris came in eighth in the women’s 100 backstroke and 11th in the women’s 100 freestyle.

During a meet staged by the University of Houston, Harris finished fourth in the ‘D’ finals in the women’s 100 backstroke and qualified for the ‘E’ finals in the 100 free style.

JACE HOLLINGSHED

(Oklahoma Union)

USAO men’s basketball

Hollingshed garnered two recent starts for the University of Science & Arts.

He spooned out three assists and made a steal in an 83-68 victory against Southern Assemblies of God (Texas).

He also filled a first-string spot in a 104-101 defeat to North Texas-Dallas. Hollingshed scored two points, confiscated four rebounds and handed out an assist.

He came off the bench to make an assist in a 102-84 triumph against Southwestern Christian.

JENA’ WILLIAMS

(Bartlesville)

Rio Grande Valley women’s hoops

A standout from Bartlesville’s 26-2 girls basketball team in 2017-18, Williams made three assists and owned three rebounds for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in a 68-51 triumph against Houston Christian.

ZOE MCCABE

(Bartlesville)

Oklahoma women’s soccer

McCabe saw action in seven matches as a true freshman for the University of Oklahoma and took one shot.

BRYCE DRUMMOND

(Pawhuska)

North Texas football

Drummond appeared in 11 games for the Mean Green (7-6).