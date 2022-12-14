Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Smoke Detector Law gets update
December 15, 2022 – The Decatur Fire Department has been honored as one of the top Fire Departments in Illinois for installing smoke detectors for residents through the “Be Alarmed” Program. The Decatur Fire Department was recognized during an event to promote a new law effective January...
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
WCIA
New program, truck to assist underserved communities in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is coming to you if you need help with your energy bills. The Champaign Regional Planning Commission is showing off its new outreach truck to help underserved communities in Champaign County. It includes four workstations, computers and a sound...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Devastating Champaign house fire
Champaign police and firefighters responded to a home that was up in flames. That happened near Duncan Road and Kirby Avenue around 4:30 a.m. We spoke to Fire Chief Ludwig, he says someone passing by called it in. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. They also found the homeowner standing outside […]
fordcountychronicle.com
UPDATED: Dog, cat perish in Buckley house fire; damage estimated at $150,000 or more
BUCKLEY — A dog and a cat perished in a fire that caused an estimated $150,000 or more in damage to a Buckley home Monday afternoon, but several other pets — including a second cat, a bird, a small turtle and a 90-pound tortoise — survived and the two people living there were uninjured, Buckley Fire Chief Tyler Ecker said.
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
osfhealthcare.org
Streamlined care coming to OSF Cancer Center in Danville
Cancer care doesn’t make anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”. But for patients at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville, Illinois, visits will soon be more comfortable and streamlined thanks to $750,000 worth of interior renovations. Phase two of the cancer...
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
newschannel20.com
20th annual Champaign Shop with a Cop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the Champaign Police Department's (CPD) Shop with a Cop at Meijer. Current and retired law enforcement from CPD, Illinois State Police, Parkland College, and other nearby cities all joined families in need to shop with their children for Christmas gifts. CPD believes it is important to be a part of the community they serve and give back, especially during the holiday season.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
WCIA
Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County. She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
newschannel20.com
ISP: 2 killed after car crash during pursuit
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WRSP) — Two people are dead following a four vehicle crash that started out as a police pursuit on US Route 45 near 1190 N. Road in Iroquois County, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. Around 5:12 p.m. on Monday, a Mercedes Benz SUV, driven by...
WCIA
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Iroquois County
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The preliminary investigation shows the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department were chasing a car southbound on Route 45 when the driver lost control near 1190 North Road. The car crossed the center line and hit a northbound SUV and a northbound pickup truck. The car then spun out and flipped several times before coming to a rest on the west side of the road. A fourth car received a flat tire after it drove over debris.
newschannel20.com
ISP investigating fatal hit and run
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash that occurred on US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County on Wednesday. ISP says on Thursday at 7 a.m., the Macon County Sheriff’s Office...
newschannel20.com
US 36 shut down after crash
US 36 is shut down Thursday morning after a crash. The crash happened near Salem School Rd. In Long Creek. Police say drivers should find an alternate route if possible. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
WAND TV
Two people hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are recovering after being injured in a shooting in Champaign. Champaign Police were called to the corner of Beardsley and Prospect around 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting with injury. According to Police, upon arrival officers located two victims with non-life-threatening...
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
Comments / 0