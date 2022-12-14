ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

nowdecatur.com

Illinois Smoke Detector Law gets update

December 15, 2022 – The Decatur Fire Department has been honored as one of the top Fire Departments in Illinois for installing smoke detectors for residents through the “Be Alarmed” Program. The Decatur Fire Department was recognized during an event to promote a new law effective January...
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Devastating Champaign house fire

Champaign police and firefighters responded to a home that was up in flames. That happened near Duncan Road and Kirby Avenue around 4:30 a.m. We spoke to Fire Chief Ludwig, he says someone passing by called it in. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. They also found the homeowner standing outside […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire

Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
URBANA, IL
osfhealthcare.org

Streamlined care coming to OSF Cancer Center in Danville

Cancer care doesn’t make anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”. But for patients at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville, Illinois, visits will soon be more comfortable and streamlined thanks to $750,000 worth of interior renovations. Phase two of the cancer...
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

20th annual Champaign Shop with a Cop

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the Champaign Police Department's (CPD) Shop with a Cop at Meijer. Current and retired law enforcement from CPD, Illinois State Police, Parkland College, and other nearby cities all joined families in need to shop with their children for Christmas gifts. CPD believes it is important to be a part of the community they serve and give back, especially during the holiday season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

WCIA

Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
HARRISTOWN, IL
WCIA

Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County.  She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

WCIA

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The preliminary investigation shows the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department were chasing a car southbound on Route 45 when the driver lost control near 1190 North Road. The car crossed the center line and hit a northbound SUV and a northbound pickup truck. The car then spun out and flipped several times before coming to a rest on the west side of the road. A fourth car received a flat tire after it drove over debris.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

newschannel20.com

WAND TV

Two people hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are recovering after being injured in a shooting in Champaign. Champaign Police were called to the corner of Beardsley and Prospect around 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting with injury. According to Police, upon arrival officers located two victims with non-life-threatening...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

