Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews4.com
Reno man killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a crash on South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court on Saturday evening. Crews responded to a single vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m on Dec. 17. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of Rock Blvd.
mynews4.com
Gardnerville man killed in crash on US-395
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Gardnerville man was killed in a crash on US-395 early Saturday morning. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US-395 at Mile Marker 9 in Douglas County on Dec. 17 at just before 5:15 a.m.
mynews4.com
City of Reno menorah lighting commemorates first day of Hanukkah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno officially lit the menorah at city plaza to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah. The menorah was lit in front of dozens of attends on Sunday afternoon. Attendees enjoyed a festival of lights with donuts, chocolate gelt,...
mynews4.com
A look at the life of an Amazon package from Reno fulfilment center
So many people are turning to Amazon this holiday season for the perfect gift and making sure it arrives on time. News 4-Fox 11 got a behind the scenes look at the life of a package at the Amazon fulfilment center in north Reno. Photojournalist Justin Case (yes, that's really...
mynews4.com
Season of Giving: Black Wall Street
Over the course of December — News 4-Fox 11 will highlight several nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Black Wall Street in Reno was created to meet the present needs of the black community. at-risk teens and underserved minorities in the Reno-Sparks area.
Comments / 0