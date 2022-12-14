Read full article on original website
Autumn Lacey Brown
2d ago
Interesting comments, saying the data from the FBI and Police is “playing victim”, and that hate crimes are less worthy than dealing with other problems. Says a great deal about the commenters.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Student Suicidial After Being Suspended for Attacking White Student Who Repeatedly Called Her the N-Word
A 17-year-old Black student who attacked a White schoolmate for his continuous use of the N-word was sentenced to 45 days in an alternative school for students with severe disciplinary problems, according to an exclusive NBC News report. Autumn Roberson-Manahan, a straight-A student at a local Texas school, said that...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $500 payments for Maine residents to go out next week
Select residents of Maine are poised to get payments of up to $500 that will be rolled out on the week of Dec. 12 to help alleviate pressures from ballooning heating costs. Assistance will be targeted to roughly 13,000 households with low-income Mainers aged 65 and older below 133% of the federal poverty line who collected a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced.
SC man who opened door to Jan. 6 Capitol rioters given 3 years in federal prison
George Tenney III, of Anderson County, received three years in prison for his violent role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The South Carolina man had renounced former President Trump’s false allegations about a fraudulent 2020 election.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Arizona cult leader from polygamist sect took 20 'wives' including girl aged 9, FBI says
An FBI affidavit said Samuel Rappylee Bateman had "approximately 50 followers and over 20 wives, many of whom are minors, mostly under the age of 15."
BBC
Samuel Bateman: Polygamous cult leader had 20 wives, FBI says
A self-proclaimed prophet in the US had more than 20 wives, some of them younger than 18, the FBI has said. Samuel Rappylee Bateman claimed it was God's will for him to engage in sexual acts with his wives, the FBI said. Bateman, 46, was charged in September with destroying...
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
Appeals court lets Title 42 border policy end, rejecting effort to keep Trump-era asylum restrictions
That means next Wednesday remains the deadline for the federal government to end the border expulsions.
US appeals court rejects to uphold pandemic-related restrictions for asylum seeking immigrants
This decision means that the restrictions are still on track to expire on Dec. 21 after being put in place in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump.
Phys.org
New study shows trends of lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys
The potentially lethal lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University of Maine-led study, researchers identified the prevalence of LPDV in wild...
