MIAMI - An afterschool program in Miami's West Little River neighborhood is putting kids in charge and to work- as early as kindergarten. Welcome to "Dukeville" it's like a tiny city where all the students have jobs and run everything including the government. This is at New Jerusalem Baptist Church and it's a program called MicroSociety. The program uses society building to fuel a love of learning and there are schools all over the world doing this.Walking down the hallway at the school it looks like a mini main street, there is a Post Office, a bank, shops, police officers, and elected officials. The...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO