ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
margatetalk.com

Margate Elementary School Breaks Ground on New Addition

Margate Elementary School celebrated the groundbreaking of a brand-new six-building addition on December 15, with Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, school board members Debbie Hixon and Nora Robert, Principal Thomas Schroeder, and city officials in attendance. The $9 million project, which has been in development since 2016, will be constructed in two...
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial

Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

City of Tamarac Names Vice Mayor, City Attorney and City Manager Appointee

TAMARAC – During the Regular City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the city of Tamarac’s Vice Mayor, City Attorney and incoming City Manager were named. Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner, Marlon D. Bolton, was named Vice Mayor, following a vote by the City Commission. Bolton will serve in this capacity for a one-year term, while continuing his duties as Commissioner of District 1. Bolton was first elected to the Tamarac City Commission in November 2016. He was elected for a second term as District 1 Commissioner in November 2020.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Afterschool program 'Microsociety' gives kids life skills in West Little River

MIAMI - An afterschool program in Miami's West Little River neighborhood is putting kids in charge and to work- as early as kindergarten. Welcome to "Dukeville" it's like a tiny city where all the students have jobs and run everything including the government. This is at New Jerusalem Baptist Church and it's a program called MicroSociety. The program uses society building to fuel a love of learning and there are schools all over the world doing this.Walking down the hallway at the school it looks like a mini main street, there is a Post Office, a bank, shops, police officers, and elected officials. The...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
BOCA RATON, FL
thebulldogbark.com

SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?

A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Plantation community left with leaky roofs after HOA, contractor dispute

FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny weekday afternoon Waseem Khawaja stood with CBS4's Joe Gorchow as the pair looked over the lake at Wimbledon at Jacaranda. The smile on Khawaja's face quickly faded as the two entered his condo."It's frustrating and sad to come home and look at the leaks all over the place," said Khawaja. The ceiling shows water damage in every room. He points to the worst of it in the living room. Khawaja says water seeps into the home through an unfinished roof covered by a blue tarp. "Home is where you come and...
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Offering Emergency Assistance to Renters Affected by Pandemic

The city of Fort Lauderdale if offering up to six months of rental assistance to those affected by the COVID pandemic. City officials announced the effort for all who rent a home or apartment in the city, have experienced a loss or reduction in household income or a financial hardship due to COVID-19 and can demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
margatetalk.com

School Bookkeeper Arrested for Embezzling Nearly $20k for Groceries, Gas and Cigarettes

A school bookkeeper was arrested for stealing over $19,000 from Margate Elementary School, using it for groceries, gas, and cigarettes. On December 7, Dina Newland, 54, of Coral Springs, was accused of grand theft and fraud following an internal investigation by the Broward District Schools Police. According to court records, the investigation was prompted by the discovery of a negative balance in the school’s Wells Fargo Bank account.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
gotowncrier.com

Gannon Asks Residents To Check For Unclaimed Funds

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon encourages county residents to visit the tax collector’s web site, www.pbctax.com, and check the unclaimed funds section to see if they have any unclaimed funds waiting for them. “Some clients overpay their transactions, and once this happens, we issue a refund...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County

Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
BOCA RATON, FL
upressonline.com

Former employees say they experienced discrimination at FAU

Acts of discrimination are still prevalent for workers at Florida Atlantic University, despite being the most diverse public university in Florida. According to exit interviews the University Press acquired via a public records request, former employees felt bullying, discrimination, isolation and a toxic work environment that contributed to their departure. These documents allow outgoing employees to describe their time working at FAU and to give feedback on what changes can be made to improve the university.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy