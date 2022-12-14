Read full article on original website
margatetalk.com
Margate Elementary School Breaks Ground on New Addition
Margate Elementary School celebrated the groundbreaking of a brand-new six-building addition on December 15, with Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, school board members Debbie Hixon and Nora Robert, Principal Thomas Schroeder, and city officials in attendance. The $9 million project, which has been in development since 2016, will be constructed in two...
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board set to re-vote on superintendent position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board once again will vote on whether Superintendent Vickie Cartwright gets to keep her job or not. Last month the school board decided to fire her in a 5 to 4 vote. Four of the outgoing members who voted for Cartwright’s...
WSVN-TV
American Heritage Schools pre-med students throw holiday party for pediatric cancer patients in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida pre-med students teamed up to throw a holiday party for some special young patients. Students from American Heritage Schools Pre-Medical Program visited children at the cancer care facility at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, Friday morning. With some help from the community,...
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial
Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
sflcn.com
City of Tamarac Names Vice Mayor, City Attorney and City Manager Appointee
TAMARAC – During the Regular City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the city of Tamarac’s Vice Mayor, City Attorney and incoming City Manager were named. Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner, Marlon D. Bolton, was named Vice Mayor, following a vote by the City Commission. Bolton will serve in this capacity for a one-year term, while continuing his duties as Commissioner of District 1. Bolton was first elected to the Tamarac City Commission in November 2016. He was elected for a second term as District 1 Commissioner in November 2020.
Miami Proud: Afterschool program 'Microsociety' gives kids life skills in West Little River
MIAMI - An afterschool program in Miami's West Little River neighborhood is putting kids in charge and to work- as early as kindergarten. Welcome to "Dukeville" it's like a tiny city where all the students have jobs and run everything including the government. This is at New Jerusalem Baptist Church and it's a program called MicroSociety. The program uses society building to fuel a love of learning and there are schools all over the world doing this.Walking down the hallway at the school it looks like a mini main street, there is a Post Office, a bank, shops, police officers, and elected officials. The...
iheart.com
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
thebulldogbark.com
SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?
A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
Broward New Times
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
Plantation community left with leaky roofs after HOA, contractor dispute
FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny weekday afternoon Waseem Khawaja stood with CBS4's Joe Gorchow as the pair looked over the lake at Wimbledon at Jacaranda. The smile on Khawaja's face quickly faded as the two entered his condo."It's frustrating and sad to come home and look at the leaks all over the place," said Khawaja. The ceiling shows water damage in every room. He points to the worst of it in the living room. Khawaja says water seeps into the home through an unfinished roof covered by a blue tarp. "Home is where you come and...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Offering Emergency Assistance to Renters Affected by Pandemic
The city of Fort Lauderdale if offering up to six months of rental assistance to those affected by the COVID pandemic. City officials announced the effort for all who rent a home or apartment in the city, have experienced a loss or reduction in household income or a financial hardship due to COVID-19 and can demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability.
WSVN-TV
Former Somerset Parkland Academy principal sentenced for bringing guns to campus
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy has been sentenced after pleading no contest to the charges. On Tuesday, Geyler Herrera Castro’s trial came to a speedy close after facing charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus,...
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after two large fights break out; at least 1 arrested
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside and outside the campus of Miami Central High School, capture dozens of individuals, who appear to be students, fighting.
margatetalk.com
School Bookkeeper Arrested for Embezzling Nearly $20k for Groceries, Gas and Cigarettes
A school bookkeeper was arrested for stealing over $19,000 from Margate Elementary School, using it for groceries, gas, and cigarettes. On December 7, Dina Newland, 54, of Coral Springs, was accused of grand theft and fraud following an internal investigation by the Broward District Schools Police. According to court records, the investigation was prompted by the discovery of a negative balance in the school’s Wells Fargo Bank account.
tamaractalk.com
“Our City is Screwed” Says Mayor After Bolton Forces City to Hire New Attorney, City Manager
“Our city is screwed,” said Mayor Michelle Gomez after the vote that fired City Attorney John Herin and reinstated Hans Ottinot in his place. The motion, proposed by newly appointed Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton, was supported by freshly elected commissioners Morey Wright and Kicia Daniel, giving Bolton the three votes he needed to pass it.
gotowncrier.com
Gannon Asks Residents To Check For Unclaimed Funds
Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon encourages county residents to visit the tax collector’s web site, www.pbctax.com, and check the unclaimed funds section to see if they have any unclaimed funds waiting for them. “Some clients overpay their transactions, and once this happens, we issue a refund...
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
WSVN-TV
Group same-sex wedding ceremony held in Miami Beach after Biden signs marriage bill into law
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in Miami Beach to take part in a wedding ceremony for same-sex couples. Saturday’s ceremony was organized by the SAVE LGBT organization following the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act. Participating couples were able to renew their...
BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
upressonline.com
Former employees say they experienced discrimination at FAU
Acts of discrimination are still prevalent for workers at Florida Atlantic University, despite being the most diverse public university in Florida. According to exit interviews the University Press acquired via a public records request, former employees felt bullying, discrimination, isolation and a toxic work environment that contributed to their departure. These documents allow outgoing employees to describe their time working at FAU and to give feedback on what changes can be made to improve the university.
