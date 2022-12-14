Read full article on original website
WEAR
Pensacola men charged with trafficking large amounts of fentanyl, meth, cocaine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Pensacola men are being held in jail on $300,000 each after authorities located over 1,000 grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside a home, as well as 500 grams of meth. Marcus Williams, 44, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Andrion Battle, 46, is...
WEAR
Sheriff: Escambia County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office seized enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people as part of "Operation Blue Christmas," Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Friday. The Escambia County Sheriff's office executed five separate search warrants over the past week beginning last Friday. Seven people have been arrested, with more...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man admits to Baldwin carjacking, chase that include two different crashes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man pleaded guilty Thursday to carjacking, admitting that he led Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies on two different chases over the summer, forcibly taking a vehicle in the process. Court records indicate that deputies responded on July 12 to a 911 call about an...
WEAR
1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman attacked 68-year-old who told her to turn down music
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old Pensacola woman is charged with attacking and beating a 68-year-old woman who told her to turn her music down, according to an arrest report. Chloe German was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery on a person over 65 (domestic violence). According to the...
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
WEAR
Report: Man causes drunken disturbance at Navarre bar while on Tinder date
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man faces multiple charges for causing a disturbance while drunk at a Navarre bar Wednesday night, according to an arrest report. disorderly intoxication causing a public disturbance. resisting arrest. threatening a law enforcement officer. The incident happened at the The Grey Taproom in Navarre.
WEAR
Former deputy saves man from overdose at Escambia County Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County comes in on top for the number of overdoses across the State of Florida. Thursday, WEAR News spoke with a former sheriff's deputy who sprung into action when he came across a man he believed was overdosing. Jordan Poole is a former Tennessee sheriff's...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola daycare worker caught on video abusing children
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A daycare worker in Pensacola was seen on video abusing multiple children, according to an arrest report. Antonina McKinney, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of child cruelty. Pensacola Police confirms McKinney works at Camp Fire Child Development Center at Pensacola State College. According...
WEAR
Deputies searching for missing Pensacola woman last seen in early November
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing Pensacola woman who was last seen in early November. The missing woman is 32-year-old Carolyn Sizemore. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, she was last seen on Nov. 2 in the 7000-block of Lindskog St. Deputies say she was...
WEAR
Cantonment woman charged for leaving helpless 70-year-old on ground for 2 days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment woman is facing charges after deputies say she left a helpless elderly man on the floor without food or water for two days. 36-year-old Niquita Lashon Potter is charged with abuse/neglect of an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm. According to the...
Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for retail store robbery suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a suspect in a robbery that took place at a retail store on West Michigan Avenue last Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the suspect was captured on camera initially walking into the store on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
WEAR
Police: Suspects caused $1K in damages to gingerbread house in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are trying to identify suspects seen on video causing over $1,000 in damages to a gingerbread house in Downtown Pensacola. Police say the incident happened last Saturday night at the display on South Palafox St. set up as part of Winterfest. According to police, the males...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office will check on your home while your away
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Heading to visit family for the holidays? Worried about leaving your home alone while you’re gone? Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will check on your home while you’re away. OCSO has a place on its website where residents can fill out a form about their vacation. The form […]
WEAR
Report: Deputies seize drugs, guns, nearly $20K from Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was arrested and a man is still wanted after deputies seized drugs, guns and cash from an Escambia County home in November. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was booked into Escambia County Jail on Saturday and charged with:. Keeping Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity. Brandon...
WEAR
One year later: Family, investigators disagree on cause of Pensacola man's death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A family continues its fight for answers after their son was found dead in Bayou Chico one year ago. Nathaniel Liberty was missing for five days last November before search and rescue teams discovered his body. As of Wednesday, the investigation into his death remains active...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputy charged with DUI
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was charged with DUI Tuesday morning. Deputy Christopher Tyree, 29, was arrested a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a second-degree misdemeanor DUI charge. Tyree was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday morning on a $2,500 bond. His mugshot...
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are warning of scam phone calls residents have been receiving. According to a post on Facebook, multiple residents have received a phone call from a man on the other line threatening them and cursing them out. The man is pretending to […]
WEAR
2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
