Pensacola, FL

WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Report: Man causes drunken disturbance at Navarre bar while on Tinder date

NAVARRE, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man faces multiple charges for causing a disturbance while drunk at a Navarre bar Wednesday night, according to an arrest report. disorderly intoxication causing a public disturbance. resisting arrest. threatening a law enforcement officer. The incident happened at the The Grey Taproom in Navarre.
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola daycare worker caught on video abusing children

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A daycare worker in Pensacola was seen on video abusing multiple children, according to an arrest report. Antonina McKinney, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of child cruelty. Pensacola Police confirms McKinney works at Camp Fire Child Development Center at Pensacola State College. According...
PENSACOLA, FL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for retail store robbery suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a suspect in a robbery that took place at a retail store on West Michigan Avenue last Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the suspect was captured on camera initially walking into the store on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputy charged with DUI

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was charged with DUI Tuesday morning. Deputy Christopher Tyree, 29, was arrested a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a second-degree misdemeanor DUI charge. Tyree was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday morning on a $2,500 bond. His mugshot...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

